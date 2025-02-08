King Charles shares rare video inside 'sensational' Cotswolds home - fans react

Royal fans flooded to Instagram on Friday as a rare video was posted from inside Highgrove, King Charles' Cotswold residence, ahead of a special evening.
The monarch, 76, hosted a decadent UK-Italy black-tie dinner celebrating Slow Food and Slow Fashion that was attended by the likes of Stanley Tucci, Dame Helen Mirren, and the Beckhams, as well as the Italian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Inigo Lambertini.
A rare video showing the inside of the royal home was shared as preparations were underway and royal fans couldn't believe their eyes.
"Everything looked beautiful!," penned one impressed royal fan while another called the interiors: "Sensational". A third added: "Oh my – how divine" with a love heart eyes emoji to portray their admiration.
Inside the royal residence
Inside the Tetbury-based estate was a stunning table laid with a pristine white tablecloth and an immaculate silver service ready for the royal and A-list guests.
The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci got in on the action as he was spotted tasting beautiful pecorino cheese from inside Charles' impressive professional kitchen.
The gardens surrounding the Grade II listed Georgian property were also on full display as two people were spotted picking herbs ahead of the delectable dinner.
King Charles' country home
Highgrove came into royal hands in 1980 when it was purchased by the Duchy of Cornwall from Conservative MP Maurice Macmillan. Under Charles' ownership, the Georgian property has been remodelled with several neo-classical additions.
King Charles' environmental passions are reflected in the Highgrove estate. Solar panels have been installed on the farm while the 18th-century house is heated by a wood chip boiler. Waste material from the house is also filtered through a natural sewage system, and the use of aerosols inside the abode has been banned since the 1980s.
Royal fans are able to get a slice of Highgrove when the gardens open to the public between April and October every year. The outside space has been transformed from overgrown into a haven of rare trees and flowers.
Since the estate is owned by the Duke of Cornwall, Prince William is the effective owner as he took on this title when his father ascended the throne in September 2022 upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.