King Charles shares rare video inside 'sensational' Cotswolds home - fans react

Royal fans flooded to Instagram on Friday as a rare video was posted from inside Highgrove, King Charles' Cotswold residence, ahead of a special evening.

The monarch, 76, hosted a decadent UK-Italy black-tie dinner celebrating Slow Food and Slow Fashion that was attended by the likes of Stanley Tucci, Dame Helen Mirren, and the Beckhams, as well as the Italian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Inigo Lambertini.

© Getty King Charles hosted a special dinner at his Highgrove home

A rare video showing the inside of the royal home was shared as preparations were underway and royal fans couldn't believe their eyes.

© Getty The Beckhams were in attendance

"Everything looked beautiful!," penned one impressed royal fan while another called the interiors: "Sensational". A third added: "Oh my – how divine" with a love heart eyes emoji to portray their admiration.

Inside the royal residence

© Getty The dinner at Highgrove House was elegant

Inside the Tetbury-based estate was a stunning table laid with a pristine white tablecloth and an immaculate silver service ready for the royal and A-list guests.

© Instagram/King's Foundation Stanley Tucci tasted the ingredients

The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci got in on the action as he was spotted tasting beautiful pecorino cheese from inside Charles' impressive professional kitchen.

© Instagram/King's Foundation Herbs used in the evening's food were taken from the gardens at Highgrove

The gardens surrounding the Grade II listed Georgian property were also on full display as two people were spotted picking herbs ahead of the delectable dinner.

© Getty The interiors of Highgrove House exude classic elegance

King Charles' country home

Highgrove came into royal hands in 1980 when it was purchased by the Duchy of Cornwall from Conservative MP Maurice Macmillan. Under Charles' ownership, the Georgian property has been remodelled with several neo-classical additions.

© Getty Highgrove House is in Gloucestershire

King Charles' environmental passions are reflected in the Highgrove estate. Solar panels have been installed on the farm while the 18th-century house is heated by a wood chip boiler. Waste material from the house is also filtered through a natural sewage system, and the use of aerosols inside the abode has been banned since the 1980s.

© Getty Prince Charles and Prince Harry by the swimming pool at Highgrove

Royal fans are able to get a slice of Highgrove when the gardens open to the public between April and October every year. The outside space has been transformed from overgrown into a haven of rare trees and flowers.

© Getty King Charles has plowed his care for the environment into Highgrove gardens

DISCOVER: Queen Camilla's blunt three-word response about royal protocol

Since the estate is owned by the Duke of Cornwall, Prince William is the effective owner as he took on this title when his father ascended the throne in September 2022 upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.