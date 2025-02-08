Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal fans react to King Charles' 'sensational' home in rare video
Royal fans react to King Charles' 'sensational' home in rare video

King Charles shares rare video inside 'sensational' Cotswolds home - fans react

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a black tie dinner at Highgrove on Friday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Royal fans flooded to Instagram on Friday as a rare video was posted from inside Highgrove, King Charles' Cotswold residence, ahead of a special evening.

The monarch, 76, hosted a decadent UK-Italy black-tie dinner celebrating Slow Food and Slow Fashion that was attended by the likes of Stanley Tucci, Dame Helen Mirren, and the Beckhams, as well as the Italian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Inigo Lambertini.

King Charles walks to plant a tree at his Highgrove home© Getty
King Charles hosted a special dinner at his Highgrove home

A rare video showing the inside of the royal home was shared as preparations were underway and royal fans couldn't believe their eyes. 

The Beckhams were in attendance© Getty
The Beckhams were in attendance

"Everything looked beautiful!," penned one impressed royal fan while another called the interiors: "Sensational". A third added: "Oh my – how divine" with a love heart eyes emoji to portray their admiration. 

Inside the royal residence

The dinner table laid at Highgrove House © Getty
The dinner at Highgrove House was elegant

Inside the Tetbury-based estate was a stunning table laid with a pristine white tablecloth and an immaculate silver service ready for the royal and A-list guests. 

Stanley Tucci tasting the ingredients in kitchen© Instagram/King's Foundation
Stanley Tucci tasted the ingredients

The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci got in on the action as he was spotted tasting beautiful pecorino cheese from inside Charles' impressive professional kitchen.

people picking herbs in garden© Instagram/King's Foundation
Herbs used in the evening's food were taken from the gardens at Highgrove

The gardens surrounding the Grade II listed Georgian property were also on full display as two people were spotted picking herbs ahead of the delectable dinner. 

helen mirren in green dress inside Highgrove House © Getty
The interiors of Highgrove House exude classic elegance

King Charles' country home

Highgrove came into royal hands in 1980 when it was purchased by the Duchy of Cornwall from Conservative MP Maurice Macmillan. Under Charles' ownership, the Georgian property has been remodelled with several neo-classical additions.

Highgrove House exterior© Getty
Highgrove House is in Gloucestershire

King Charles' environmental passions are reflected in the Highgrove estate. Solar panels have been installed on the farm while the 18th-century house is heated by a wood chip boiler. Waste material from the house is also filtered through a natural sewage system, and the use of aerosols inside the abode has been banned since the 1980s.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry by the swimming pool at Highgrove© Getty
Prince Charles and Prince Harry by the swimming pool at Highgrove

Royal fans are able to get a slice of Highgrove when the gardens open to the public between April and October every year. The outside space has been transformed from overgrown into a haven of rare trees and flowers.

King Charles weeding© Getty
King Charles has plowed his care for the environment into Highgrove gardens

Since the estate is owned by the Duke of Cornwall, Prince William is the effective owner as he took on this title when his father ascended the throne in September 2022 upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

