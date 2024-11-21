Royal family transform residence for Christmas - see stunning photos

Deck the halls! The King and Queen have shared a sneak peek at the festive transformation of one of their royal residences.

While Charles and Camilla traditionally spend Christmas on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, royal fans can view the decorations up close at Windsor Castle this festive season.

Visitors can see the magnificent displays at the monarch's Berkshire abode until 6 January 2025, including the 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George's Hall, which was sourced from Windsor Great Park. See a glimpse in the video below...

WATCH: Royal family transform Windsor Castle for Christmas

Before entering the stunning State Apartments, guests will be able to marvel at the gorgeous festive garlands on the Grand Staircase, which feature golden leaves, red velvet sashes and twinkling lights.

And for the first time ever, specially created miniature decorations will be added to Queen Mary's Dolls' House to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the house.

More information can be found at rct.uk and +44 (030) 123 7304.



Take a look inside Windsor Castle's festive displays…

1/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust First look The Grand Staircase decorated with fairy lights and a red and gold-themed garland.



2/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust Crimson Drawing Room Adding the finishing touches to the 15-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree, which is part of the elaborate Semi-State Rooms, which are used for official entertaining by the royal family.



3/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust Fit for royalty The red and gold baubles, tinsel and ornaments on the tree match the opulent interior.



4/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust A closer look A tour of the Christmas display is included as part of the standard admission to the Castle.

5/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust Waterloo Chamber The finishing touches are added to the table display inside the Waterloo Chamber.



6/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust St George's Hall The tree in St George's Hall is topped with a Garter Star decoration and the ceiling of the Hall is decorated with the shields of the Knights of the Garter.



7/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust Centrepiece of the Castle The tree will later be replanted in Windsor Great Park.



8/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust Queen Mary's Dolls' House The specially-made Christmas decorations have been added to the tiny rooms in Queen Mary's Dolls' House, a 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian residence gifted from the nation to Queen Mary, consort of King George V. The decorations were handmade by the Royal Warrant Holders Shane Connolly & Co. The miniature tree decorations are made of materials including glass beads repurposed from vintage necklaces, and tiny candles made with real candle wax.

9/ 9 © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust Intricate details See the tiny treasures inside the Dolls' House up close.