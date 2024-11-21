Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family transform residence for Christmas - see stunning photos
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Windsor Castle Christmas decorations have been unveiled© Getty

The King's abode is ready for the festive season

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
10 minutes ago
Deck the halls! The King and Queen have shared a sneak peek at the festive transformation of one of their royal residences.

While Charles and Camilla traditionally spend Christmas on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, royal fans can view the decorations up close at Windsor Castle this festive season.

Visitors can see the magnificent displays at the monarch's Berkshire abode until 6 January 2025, including the 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George's Hall, which was sourced from Windsor Great Park. See a glimpse in the video below...

WATCH: Royal family transform Windsor Castle for Christmas

Before entering the stunning State Apartments, guests will be able to marvel at the gorgeous festive garlands on the Grand Staircase, which feature golden leaves, red velvet sashes and twinkling lights.

And for the first time ever, specially created miniature decorations will be added to Queen Mary's Dolls' House to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the house.

More information can be found at rct.uk and +44 (030) 123 7304.

Take a look inside Windsor Castle's festive displays…

1/9

Guests will be welcomed by the festive garlands on the Grand Staircase© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

First look

The Grand Staircase decorated with fairy lights and a red and gold-themed garland.

2/9

The Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

Crimson Drawing Room

Adding the finishing touches to the 15-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree, which is part of the elaborate Semi-State Rooms, which are used for official entertaining by the royal family.

3/9

The decorations match the opulent interior© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

Fit for royalty

The red and gold baubles, tinsel and ornaments on the tree match the opulent interior.

4/9

Red and gold decorations adorn the trees© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

A closer look

A tour of the Christmas display is included as part of the standard admission to the Castle.

5/9

The finishing touches are added to the table display inside the the Waterloo Chamber© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

Waterloo Chamber

The finishing touches are added to the table display inside the Waterloo Chamber.

6/9

The Garter Star adorns the top of the Christmas Tree in St George's Hall© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

St George's Hall

The tree in St George's Hall is topped with a Garter Star decoration and the ceiling of the Hall is decorated with the shields of the Knights of the Garter.

7/9

The tree will later be replanted in Windsor Great Park© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

Centrepiece of the Castle

The tree will later be replanted in Windsor Great Park.

8/9

Miniature Christmas trees have been added to Queen Mary's Dolls' House© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

Queen Mary's Dolls' House

The specially-made Christmas decorations have been added to the tiny rooms in Queen Mary's Dolls' House, a 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian residence gifted from the nation to Queen Mary, consort of King George V.  

The decorations were handmade by the Royal Warrant Holders Shane Connolly & Co.

The miniature tree decorations are made of materials including glass beads repurposed from  vintage necklaces, and tiny candles made with real candle wax.

9/9

Garland inside Queen Mary's Dolls' House© Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2024 | Royal Collection Trust

Intricate details

See the tiny treasures inside the Dolls' House up close. 

