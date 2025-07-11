Prince William and Princess Kate's controversial sleeping arrangement will be unbearable in the heatwave

As prim, proper and perfect as the Prince and Princess of Wales are, they still pack quite a few surprises, and their strange sleeping arrangement is certainly one of the most controversial.

Prince William and Princess Kate revealed that they sit very firmly on one side of arguably the most divisive sleeping rule debate in history, and it might just cause them some problems with the upcoming heatwave, which is set to be the biggest of summer 2025 so far.

Last year, the father-of-three paid a visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland. There, he spoke to Louise Harland, whom he met with her dog, Jacks, and revealed that he and his wife sleep with their beloved dog Orla in the same bed as them.

Following her conversation, Louise spoke to Hits Radio Cornwall about the exchange, saying: "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate."

© Instagram Prince William and Princess Kate shared a photo of Orla to on International Pet Day

She continued: "[He was] absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was and he's never met one of those breeds – he's a Cockerjack – so he's a little bit of a unique combination."

Louise also added that Prince William pointed out how "soft" her little dog's ears were, and that the British royal "gave him lots of loving".

Prince William and Princess Kate's dog, Orla

Orla, the beautiful cocker spaniel, was given to the royal couple as a gift from Princess Kate's dog-loving younger brother James Middleton back in 2020. The youngest child of Carole and Michael Middleton, 38, is the owner and founder of a dog food and lifestyle brand, Ella & Co.

© Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images Princess Kate's younger brother is a known dog lover

The company is named after James' late dog, Ella, whom he has spoken about frequently as the therapy dog who helped him to push through the most difficult time of his life. Orla is one of Ella's puppies.

It was reported back in May that Orla had given birth to her own little set of puppies, bringing a whole new set of furry feet running around the palace.

According to The Sun, Orla gave birth to four new puppies, which is sure to have pleased Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven. However, with five pups in the bed, making it through the heatwave nights might be just a little harder for Prince William and Princess Kate now…