Royal escape routes: King Charles' secret passageways, Prince William and Kate's panic room, more

While the royals are arguably one of the world's most recognised families, their private lives remain shrouded in mystery.

So much so, their private royal residences are said to have a number of hidden passages, little-known-about escape routes and secret 'panic rooms' to provide them with an extra layer of security.

Behind this cabinet is a secret door leading to the royal family's private apartments

Behind this cabinet is a secret door leading to the royal family's private apartments ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly revealed on a special episode aired from Buckingham Palace that the doorway in disguise is used by the King "to enter or leave the room discreetly whenever he so wishes".

Windsor Castle tunnels © Chris Jackson Windsor Castle is said to have a network of secret tunnels It's not just Buckingham Palace which has hidden elements, as over at Windsor Castle, which is now the monarch's main residence, there is a secret underground tunnel. In a BBC documentary, The Queen's Palaces, Fiona Bruce revealed the castle's secret passageway – and the hidden exit is like something out of a James Bond film. As the newsreader showed viewers into a seemingly normal, unassuming room inside the 900-year-old property, she said: "This is an office just tucked away in a corner of Windsor Castle. But look under here. "Under the carpet, the presenter uncovered a wooden trap door leading to a secret tunnel. "As if by magic, just lift these and the medieval castle emerges," she said. While we'd love to imagine the King using the passageway to slip away from Windsor undetected, the royal family's use today (if at all) of the secret passage remains shrouded in mystery.



The rumoured tunnels beneath Buckingham Palace © WPA Pool Are there a web of tunnels running beneath Buckingham Palace? Rumours of a network of secret tunnels constructed under the Royal Family's headquarters in London have been fuelling conspiracy theories for decades. While not confirmed, a web of secret tunnels linking Buckingham Palace to Whitehall and the Houses of Parliament seem plausible given the network of tunnels constructed under Whitehall during World War II, which provided a route for communications cables secure against bombing.



Kensington Palace's panic room The Prince and Princess of Wales now live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. When the family still lived in their London residence, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, they reportedly had a "panic room" installed for emergencies. "Kate and William’s royal apartment at Kensington Palace includes a panic room with an air filtration system, guarding against biological warfare, and an escape tunnel," revealed the Global Citizen. © Kensington Palace Panic rooms, secret tunnels and private passageways are rumoured to connect Kensington Palace "The royal panic rooms are designed to withstand poison gas, bombs or terrorist attacks; they are equipped with secure communications, beds, washing equipment and enough food and water for the royals to survive for at least a week. "Royal fans who have toured Kensington Palace have also revealed via TikTok that the building has mirrored windows to prevent the public looking into the apartments private garden, while there is also a secret entrance used only by the royals.



St James's Palace secret party passageway © Alamy The Palace is said to have a hidden tunnel that links it to The Duke's Bar While speaking to Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, spilled some information about a private tunnel linking St James' Palace to one of Mayfair's most exclusive bars. "'There is one to Dukes Bar from St James’s Palace,' he tells me at a party in London’s Kensington sponsored by his tequila brand, Casamigos. 'I haven’t used it yet, but I’d love to check it out,'" Eden reported.