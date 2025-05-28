Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton's feature at country retreat is on trend for 2025
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton's feature at country retreat is on trend for 2025
Prince William and Princess Kate over image of anmer hall© Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate's 'brave' feature at sprawling retreat is so on trend for 2025

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at Anmer Hall in the summer

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is nothing short of a style icon and it is clear that her eye for colour and pattern also translates into a talent for interior design. 

Though William and Kate live with their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, six, at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, their grand country retreat, Anmer Hall, has allowed plenty of opportunity for showcasing a flair for design – and one feature was certainly before its time.

In a photo captured by her mother, the then-Duchess of Cambridge, a six-month-old Princess Charlotte was captured at their summer home near the Sandringham Estate. She perched sweetly on a beautifully upholstered gingham chair. 

princess charlotte in gingham chair© Shutterstock
Gingham is one of the trendiest patterns for 2025

The royal couple were ahead of the curve with this piece, as gingham has become a staple trend in fashion and homeware this season.

Princess Charlotte with her cuddly toy © Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte with her cuddly toy taken by Kate at Anmer Hall - spot the trendy chair

On trend for 2025

"Gingham has proved very popular in 2025, especially this upcoming summer season. It’s no longer just reserved for alfresco tablecloths, instead, the bold check design is taking over every room in the house," HELLO!'s homes editor Rachel Avery says.

prince william, michael middleton, prince george, princess charlotte and prince louis
A look inside the dining area at Anmer Hall

"Incorporate it in the lounge with a bright cushion and in the bedroom with a gorgeous bedspread. If you’re feeling brave, pair it with clashing florals for ultimate style points."

michael middleton, princess charlotte and princess kate playing a game at home
The decor is a departure from traditional royal style

When it comes to this statement fabric, the royals introduced a piece that will last the test of time while remaining a must-have for this year. Rachel says: "The Wales family were clearly ahead of the trend as this stunning statement chair has been in their family abode for years. But this proves that gingham isn’t just a fad, it’s a style staple!"

Gingham room in yellow palette© Getty
Gingham is everywhere this season from clothing to homeware

Inside Anmer Hall

Though it is the family's second home, it is perhaps their most impressive. The property, which was gifted to William and Kate by the late queen upon their wedding in 2011, dates back to the Georgian period and features 10 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. 

William and Kate smiling in a park© Getty
William and Kate enjoy a slower pace at Anmer Hall

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Prince William's 'informal' home life swerves King Charles' tradition

Revered English designer Ben Pentreath was the mastermind behind the home's charming country chic interior, where the kitchen is the heart of the home alongside a glass-lined garden room.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

LISTEN: What really went on at Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham's 'victim summit' in Montecito

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More