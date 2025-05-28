Prince William and Princess Kate's 'brave' feature at sprawling retreat is so on trend for 2025

The Princess of Wales is nothing short of a style icon and it is clear that her eye for colour and pattern also translates into a talent for interior design.

Though William and Kate live with their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, six, at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, their grand country retreat, Anmer Hall, has allowed plenty of opportunity for showcasing a flair for design – and one feature was certainly before its time.

In a photo captured by her mother, the then-Duchess of Cambridge, a six-month-old Princess Charlotte was captured at their summer home near the Sandringham Estate. She perched sweetly on a beautifully upholstered gingham chair.

© Shutterstock Gingham is one of the trendiest patterns for 2025

The royal couple were ahead of the curve with this piece, as gingham has become a staple trend in fashion and homeware this season.

© Shutterstock Princess Charlotte with her cuddly toy taken by Kate at Anmer Hall - spot the trendy chair

On trend for 2025

"Gingham has proved very popular in 2025, especially this upcoming summer season. It’s no longer just reserved for alfresco tablecloths, instead, the bold check design is taking over every room in the house," HELLO!'s homes editor Rachel Avery says.

A look inside the dining area at Anmer Hall

"Incorporate it in the lounge with a bright cushion and in the bedroom with a gorgeous bedspread. If you’re feeling brave, pair it with clashing florals for ultimate style points."

The decor is a departure from traditional royal style

When it comes to this statement fabric, the royals introduced a piece that will last the test of time while remaining a must-have for this year. Rachel says: "The Wales family were clearly ahead of the trend as this stunning statement chair has been in their family abode for years. But this proves that gingham isn’t just a fad, it’s a style staple!"

© Getty Gingham is everywhere this season from clothing to homeware

Inside Anmer Hall

Though it is the family's second home, it is perhaps their most impressive. The property, which was gifted to William and Kate by the late queen upon their wedding in 2011, dates back to the Georgian period and features 10 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

© Getty William and Kate enjoy a slower pace at Anmer Hall

Revered English designer Ben Pentreath was the mastermind behind the home's charming country chic interior, where the kitchen is the heart of the home alongside a glass-lined garden room.

