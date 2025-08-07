Johnny Vegas doubles down on controversial campsite after 'junkyard' backlash

Johnny Vegas Art, ADHA and Me continues tonight, where Johnny opens up about his personal struggles. As well as his health diagnosis, Johnny has been confronted with backlash from members of the public because of his campsite.

The comedian has his own campsite, called 'The Field of Dreams', where vintage vehicles provide glamping spots for members of the public.

He relocated his campsite from Harrogate in North Yorkshire to the grounds of a stately home, Melbourne Hall, in Derbyshire.

Owned by the Marquis and Marchioness of Lothian, they have allowed Johnny to pitch up on their site, but nearby neighbours are not too happy. The Daily Mail reports that locals have branded it a "junkyard" and claimed it looks "hideous and awful". As well as the appearance of the retro homes, parking has become an issue as the hall is now much busier with excited patrons.

But Johnny is not going anywhere, and in 2024, he told a BBC radio show: "What has been lovely this year is that we feel settled. We are properly settled in; we are home."

Guests have been full of praise for the campsite, with one writing on TripAdvisor: "I cannot put in words how wonderful The Field Of Dreams is. I took my son and his friend and we had a great time. The Skoolie and the separate bathroom was kitted out to such high standards. I WILL be booking again. Awesome place and awesome people."

Another penned: " Perfect place to escape for the weekend. We loved seeing these beloved vehicles which have been creatively and sensitively brought back to life. Every little detail was thought of to make our experience comfortable and memorable.

Johnny's mental health struggles

The star has admitted to having a "meltdown" amid his ADHD battle.

"I went into meltdown, I couldn’t function. It seemed insurmountable. I had to get professional help. This has been the most difficult part of my life. But the art saved me," he told The Mirror:

The star has used art to help him

His two-part documentary is where Johnny lays himself bare, and opens the conversation about the condition.

In the show, he said: "Art was my educational saviour. Over years of witnessing what felt like an ongoing decline in educational commitment to the very same arts I felt it was time I threw my hat back into the ring."