Brad Pitt drops $12m on new LA home – and it had a famous previous owner

Brad Pitt has splashed out $12 million on a new home in the Hollywood Hills.

The F1 actor is now reportedly the proud owner of a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom, Spanish-style property nestled in the community known as Outpost Estates.

Brad bought the home from The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning and his wife, Emilie Keuning, who listed the property for $13.99 million in June, according to property records.

The luxurious home sits atop a hill and boasts sweeping views of Los Angeles and "security systems that ensure the utmost privacy," according to the listing.

The interiors are "curated to perfection by a visionary designer," and feature "curated materials and refined design elements," including stone fireplaces, bespoke glass light fixtures, custom-built-ins, wood-beam ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Brad's new home was built around 1989 and has around 8,385 square feet of space, including an expansive living area with a tin-panel ceiling and black steel French doors that open out to the sprawling backyard area, which boasts a pool and exterior dining space.

It is the second LA property Brad has purchased in the past two years. He also bought a mid-century modern home in nearby Los Feliz for $5.5 million in 2023.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brad closed on the deal on August 5, just one day before it was announced that his beloved mother Jane Etta Pitt had died at the age of 84.

© Getty Images Brad's mom, Jane Pitt died aged 84

Mom's death

Jane, who was a retired school counselor, was honored by Brad's niece, Sydney, his brother Doug's daughter, in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, August 6.

"My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," she began.



© FilmMagic Brad with his parents and ex-wife Angelina Jolie

"If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked. She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.

"She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do," Sydney continued.

Further detailing Jane's role as a grandmother, she wrote: "Every year before school, she gave each of us grandkids a 'special day' which was a whole day to do whatever we wanted (and Papa had to go along with it… though I know he secretly loved it too)."

"Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she'd make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me) and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep."

© AFP via Getty Images Brad has not commented on his mother's death

The tribute continued: "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don't know how we move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form."

Sydney concluded: "We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us."