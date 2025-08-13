Jennifer Aniston reveals 'maximum security' measures at $21m hilltop home

Jennifer Aniston is the proud owner of an impressive $21 million home in sunny Bel Air, but with being a high-profile celebrity comes the need for some pretty extreme privacy measures.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, it was revealed that in order to reach The Morning Show's actress' mansion, you have to "climb up, up, up, into the hills of Los Angeles past mansions shielded by millions of dollars in manicured privacy hedges."

© GC Images Jennifer Aniston has upped the security at her Bel Air pad

It was also revealed that the Friends star's home is guarded by a gate which is "surveilled by a police cruiser and a private 24/7 detail". It was added that the pad is protected by a security guard handing out NDAs to visitors.

The intense security measures always have been necessary for one of the most well-known Hollywood stars, but the necessity increased earlier this year when a man from New Albany, Mississippi, who has since been charged with stalking Jennifer, crashed his car through the gates of her home.

© Instagram Jennifer shared a photo on her breathtaking terrace

At the time, prosecutors said the collision caused major damage and revealed the actress was at home at the time of the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a security guard stopped the perpetrator on Jennifer's driveway before police turned up and arrested him.

© Instagram Jennifer has shared glimpses inside her home

Since then, her security team has told Vanity Fair that Jennifer's heightened security protocol is "not glamorous in any way. It's a necessity."

A home security expert weighs in

"For someone like Jennifer Aniston, privacy and security go hand in hand," Edouard Rekko, security expert at Verisure, tells us.

"Privacy keeps her life shielded from public view, while security protects against actual threats. While most of us do not need 24/7 guards or towering hedges, there are lessons we can take from celebrity homes.

© Instagram Jennifer's gate and security team protect her

He adds: "Simple, everyday steps such as securing entry points, using good quality locks, improving visibility around your home, and thinking like a potential burglar to spot weaknesses can all reduce risk."

© Instagram Jennifer's home security is a necessity

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, adds of the impact the increased security will have on the star: "While CCTV, privacy hedges, and a long driveway may be commonplace features for A-list pads, the Friends star has chosen to up the measures with on-site patrols. This physical presence will not only deter criminals but also help Jennifer feel safe in her own home again."

Jennifer's sanctuary

Jennifer has previously spoken about her home in detail, revealing that it is her oasis. Her interior designer, Stephen Shadley, revealed to Architectural Digest in 2021: "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting."

The actress, herself, added: "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential."