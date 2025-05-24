Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Jennifer Aniston is being forced to flee $21m home in LA
Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show

Why Jennifer Aniston is being forced to flee $21m home in LA

The Friends star is reportedly intending to leave Hollywood behind

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston's home security was thrown into crisis earlier this month, following an escalated incident as part of her stalking ordeal.

On Tuesday 5 May, a car crashed into the gates of her Los Angeles home, while she was supposedly still at home, though she did not sustain any injuries. 

Reportedly longer feeling completely safe in her Hollywood house, it seems that the Friends star is seeking to leave it behind, moving to her Montecito ranch instead.

According to MailOnline, the Morning Show star is grateful to have a quieter safe haven to which she can escape and feel more free, though she does love Los Angeles, the city where she grew up.

Jennifer Aniston in black blazer and pants© Getty
Jennifer Aniston is reportedly intending to leave her Bel Air home behind

The publication also reported that the attack left the actress shaken, knowing that someone wanted to break into her safe space.

Jennifer Aniston's suspected stalker was arrested on the day of the incident

Jimmy Wayne Carlyle, who is believed to be the actress' stalker, was arrested on charges of felony vandalism on the same day.

Aerial view of the property reported to be Jennifer Aniston's home on January 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston bought her Los Angeles home in 2012

The 48-year-old's estranged wife revealed that she had to take a restraining order out against him, after learning about the 'frightening darkness' inside of him, according to MailOnline.

Jennifer Aniston is intending to move to her Montecito ranch

Jennifer bought a Mediterranean-style ranch in Montecito, California back in 2022 for nearly $15 million.

Not far from friends such as Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Friends star's four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is an absolute haven, though she rarely gives her followers a glimpse inside.

Montecito beach front© Getty
Jennifer's new home is close to Montecito's best beaches

Since buying the property, the actress has been working on renovating and improving it. Though still a work in progress, aerial photos show lots of promise.

The backyard has been demolished to make room for an inground pool, while the house itself is an enormous 4,320 square feet and sits on more than an acre of land. Fans are yet to get a glimpse of the interior, but, given its size, the interiors enthusiast has a lot of room to experiment.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito© AFP via Getty Images
The mountain views from Montecito are breathtaking

She spoke to The Wall Street Journal, about her passion for these kinds of renovation projects. "I love putting homes together and creating spaces," the 56-year-old told the publication.

Jennifer added: "I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it's a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process."

