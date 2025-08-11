Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on terrifying stalking incident

Jennifer Aniston opened up for the first time about the terrifying incident she endured in May that saw a 48-year-old man crash into the gates of her Bel Air home.

The Friends star had received countless emails, voicemails, and social media messages in the lead-up to the May 5 event, causing deep concern for Jennifer.

The incident

© Instagram Jennifer endured a stalking incident earlier in the year

After the alleged stalker, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, crashed into the gates of the $21 million mansion, Jennifer's security detail detained him until police arrived.

He was then charged with felony stalking, vandalism and threatening bodily harm following a "two-year campaign of harassment and stalking", according to the actress' lawyers.

To learn more about Jennifer's Bel Air home, see below...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares new glimpse inside $21m Bel-Air mansion

Jimmy pleaded not guilty to felony stalking and vandalism, and was deemed "not currently competent to stand trial" according to the judge, Maria Cavalluzzi.

Under wraps

© AFP via Getty Images She shared that her security detail was a "necessity"

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Jennifer got candid about how she chooses "what to and not to share" about her life due to the dangers that come with fame. "People are out of their minds," she said. "Who wants to put that energy out there[?]"

She added that her security detail is there out of "necessity" and is "not glamorous in any way", particularly after the team helped shield her from Jimmy's alleged attack.

Her close friend Sandra Bullock, who has also endured stalking incidents that would leave anyone terrified, revealed that it was sometimes difficult to leave the house due to fear.

© Getty Images for Netflix Sandra and Jennifer are tight-knit friends

"It makes me think, 'Do I really have to go outside and navigate the world?'" Sandra told the publication. "It's ongoing. It's not a one-off."

Over the years, Jennifer has learned to live with her fears and uses hypnotherapy and calming apps to help overcome her anxiety. When it comes to taking care of others, the 56-year-old is able to shake off her fears for the sake of another person.

"When there's someone in need of being calmed, I have such empathy for it that all of a sudden my fear goes out the window," she said.

Jennifer's heartbreak

© Ron Davis Jennifer supported Matthew during his addiction battle

The Golden Globe winner also opened up about supporting her friend Matthew Perry through his battle with addiction in the candid interview.

The Friends alum passed away in 2023 following an overdose, leaving the world to mourn his loss. "We did everything we could when we could," Jennifer shared of the tight-knit Friends cast.

"But it almost felt like we'd been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight."

© KMazur The actress shared that she was "glad" he was no longer in pain

"As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there's a part of me that thinks this is better. I'm glad he's out of that pain," she added.

Matthew detailed his decades-long struggle with addiction in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

He shared that Jennifer "was the one who reached out the most" on his journey to recovery.

© Getty The Friends cast released a statement following Matthew's death

The cast, which also includes Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, shared a touching statement in the wake of his death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family," they said.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."