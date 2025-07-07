Jennifer Aniston's 'unique focal point' at $21m mansion is on trend for 2025

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame in Friends, residing in one of the most recognizable New York apartments in TV history. And yet, her own home couldn't be further from Rachel Green and Monica Geller's purple pad.

Just last week, the actress, 56, took to Instagram to offer personal insights inside her $21 million Bel Air mansion, which included a large statue.

The photo, shared with Jennifer's 44.6 million Instagram followers, showed the star's minimalist living room where the statue took center stage on a sideboard cabinet behind her stone-hued couch.

© Instagram Jennifer revealed her statue at her $21 million home

Dhilnawaaz Khan Trotman, founder of DKT interior design studio, reveals her thoughts on the A-lister's space.

© Instagram Jennifer shared a glimpse into her life

"The large white statue introduces a sculptural punctuation that instantly elevates the room," the interior designer says of Jennifer's decor accessory.

"It brings in a tactile, almost architectural layer while remaining totally unobtrusive. This kind of piece speaks to the 2025 focus on sculpture and form, objects that add depth without overwhelming."

© Instagram She loves to entertain and is a seasoned hostess

Dhilnawaaz adds that the statue softens the surrounding space while still making a statement. "It's a great example of how to blend fine art into a living environment, grounding the space while offering a unique focal point," she says.

Jennifer's 'curated' space

More generally, the interior designer praises Jennifer (and, by extension, her interior designer Stephen Shadley) for her ability to balance livability and a minimal aesthetic.

© Instagram Jennifer's luxe dressing room

"It's curated yet effortless, warm yet inviting," Dhilnawaaz says. "The space feels like a collection of pieces gathered over time, not sourced in a single shopping trip.

© Instagram Jennifer's home comes with a pool

"What makes it feel so accomplished is that items you wouldn’t normally expect to work together somehow sit in total harmony. It’s a perfect balance of masculine and feminine energies, where sleek lines meet soft textures and bold forms meet soulful restraint."

Trendy for 2025

© Instagram Jennifer on her breathtaking terrace

Though Jennifer purchased her home 14 years ago, the interior designer tells us her decor is in perfect step with 2025's most stand-out design directions: soulful minimalism, mid-century modern influences, and an emphasis on tactile contrast.

© FilmMagic Jennifer Aniston lives in Bel Air

"The space is sculptural, geometric, and grounded in natural textures; from the upholstery to the stone, everything invites touch," she explains. "Her style captures the 2025 move toward layered neutrality, personal storytelling, and interiors that feel deeply connected to the individual. It's clear that her home has been styled in keeping with who she is, nothing is forced or performative."