Inside Jennifer Aniston's $100m+ property portfolio amid car crash at home
Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The Friends actress has owned homes with exes Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston's home life was put into jeopardy on Tuesday, May 5 when a car crashed into the gate of her Los Angeles mansion while she was reportedly still home.

Luckily the actress, 56, was unharmed. The star maintains her primary residence in one of her two primary LA estates, but has owned several homes over the years.

Take a look at Jennifer's homes that she has owned in the past below, from her newest Montecito acquisition to her condos in New York…

The house of actor Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston as seen from the air June 18, 2001 in Malibu, CA.© Getty Images

Beverly Hills home with Brad Pitt

In 2001, after her marriage to Brad Pitt, Jennifer co-purchased a 12,000 sq.ft French Normandy-style Beverly Hills home for around $13 million. The home had roots in the early 1930s and they renovated it several times over the years, including a multi-million dollar tennis court, five bedrooms, a formal dining room, and a pub style bar area.

The couple sold the home for $28 million following their 2005 divorce, although it re-entered the market in 2019 for double that amount.

Jennifer Aniston attends the PaleyFest LA 2024 screening of "The Morning Show" at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

'Old-fashioned Hollywood' home in Beverly Hills

In 2006, Jennifer paid $13.5 million for a 10,000 sq.ft hillside Beverly Hills mansion that became her dream home, which she spent the next few years turning into a Bali-inspired retreat, complete with touches of Hollywood glamor, koi ponds in the living room, heated floors out on the lanai and tall stone entrances.

In 2011, however, she decided to move out of the lush estate, listing it for $42 million. It was eventually sold for $38 million.

Jennifer Aniston is seen on the set of "The Morning Show" on July 27, 2024 in New York City© Getty

West Village apartment duo

The same year, she bought two prewar condos in New York City's West Village, ironically her first real estate in the East Coast despite her most popular roles being associated with NYC living.

She paid $7 million for the spacious apartments, which featured a 900 sq.ft wraparound terrace connecting them. The intention was to combine both units to make them into a large 2000 sq.ft home, but privacy concerns over paparazzi led her to sell them at a loss for $6 million a year later. In 2022, Andy Cohen purchased the homes and still owns them.

Aerial view of the property reported to be Jennifer Aniston's home on January 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Bel Air acquisition

In 2012, she purchased an A. Quincy Jones designed 8500 sq.ft Bel Air mansion for nearly $21 million, spending years renovating the midcentury modern home with eventual second husband Justin Theroux, who she married there in 2015 (they divorced in 2018).

Several of the home's features, like its spacious Japanese-inspired gardens and wooden paneling exteriors, are worth gushing over, although its most noteworthy features include the beautiful garden bathroom with black tinted marble and its spacious and very well-equipped home gym, all of which feature on her social media page frequently. The mansion remains her primary home.

Jennifer aniston in her bathroom© Instagram

Mediterranean-style Montecito ranch

In 2022, she acquired a Tuscany-inspired ranch in the celeb-loved Montecito, California, near friends like Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and, formerly, Ellen DeGeneres). 

She purchased the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home for nearly $15 million, although rarely gives glimpses inside the home, save for its hand-painted wallpaper and beautiful mountain views.

