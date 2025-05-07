Jennifer Aniston's home life was put into jeopardy on Tuesday, May 5 when a car crashed into the gate of her Los Angeles mansion while she was reportedly still home.

Luckily the actress, 56, was unharmed. The star maintains her primary residence in one of her two primary LA estates, but has owned several homes over the years.

Take a look at Jennifer's homes that she has owned in the past below, from her newest Montecito acquisition to her condos in New York…

© Getty Images Beverly Hills home with Brad Pitt In 2001, after her marriage to Brad Pitt, Jennifer co-purchased a 12,000 sq.ft French Normandy-style Beverly Hills home for around $13 million. The home had roots in the early 1930s and they renovated it several times over the years, including a multi-million dollar tennis court, five bedrooms, a formal dining room, and a pub style bar area. The couple sold the home for $28 million following their 2005 divorce, although it re-entered the market in 2019 for double that amount.

© Getty Images 'Old-fashioned Hollywood' home in Beverly Hills In 2006, Jennifer paid $13.5 million for a 10,000 sq.ft hillside Beverly Hills mansion that became her dream home, which she spent the next few years turning into a Bali-inspired retreat, complete with touches of Hollywood glamor, koi ponds in the living room, heated floors out on the lanai and tall stone entrances. In 2011, however, she decided to move out of the lush estate, listing it for $42 million. It was eventually sold for $38 million.

© Getty West Village apartment duo The same year, she bought two prewar condos in New York City's West Village, ironically her first real estate in the East Coast despite her most popular roles being associated with NYC living. She paid $7 million for the spacious apartments, which featured a 900 sq.ft wraparound terrace connecting them. The intention was to combine both units to make them into a large 2000 sq.ft home, but privacy concerns over paparazzi led her to sell them at a loss for $6 million a year later. In 2022, Andy Cohen purchased the homes and still owns them.

© Getty Images Bel Air acquisition In 2012, she purchased an A. Quincy Jones designed 8500 sq.ft Bel Air mansion for nearly $21 million, spending years renovating the midcentury modern home with eventual second husband Justin Theroux, who she married there in 2015 (they divorced in 2018). Several of the home's features, like its spacious Japanese-inspired gardens and wooden paneling exteriors, are worth gushing over, although its most noteworthy features include the beautiful garden bathroom with black tinted marble and its spacious and very well-equipped home gym, all of which feature on her social media page frequently. The mansion remains her primary home.