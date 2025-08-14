Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis confirms 'new chapter' with daughter Louetta in photos from new home

Rumer Willis is settling into a new chapter with her daughter Louetta.

Earlier this year, the The House Bunny actress, after some years of back and forth on the decision, officially moved out of Los Angeles, deciding to settle down in Idaho, where her family has owned property for several decades.

The doting mom is Demi Moore's eldest daughter with Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. They also share daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, plus the Die Hard actor shared daughters Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

This week, Rumer took to Instagram and shared details about how she is making her Idaho house a home, sharing photos of her tonal, cream-hued bedding that it appears she will begin selling in the fall.

"Slow mornings in bed with my little girl, my animals and a good book. Crawling into bed [sic] at night after a long day of work. We spend so much time in our beds, on our beds and around them," she first mused.

© Instagram Lou is two years old

"For me it's always felt like a place of safety and comfort and a further expression of my style and reflection of my mood," Rumer continued, adding: "Many of you may not even think this hard about your bedding and pillows and blankets but it has always been a source of joy for me to creatively express myself through the safe haven that I can create for myself and Lou."

She further shared: "Over the years I have collected vintage quilts and camp blankets, treasured throws from my dad, my travels and most recently I came upon this exquisite patchwork quilt from @slow_roads."

© Instagram The Willis family in Idaho

Confirming she and her daughter Louetta, who is nicknamed Lou, moved to Idaho at the beginning of the year, she said she has since "been searching for a way to redo our bedroom that fits this new chapter of our lives and I felt like this was perfect. A mix of vintage and cozy and warm, a place for play and new memories to be made," and confirmed "this and other magical goodies will be available @rumerhasit in the fall."

© Getty Images Rumer is one of three siblings

Rumer confirmed she was moving out of Los Angeles in another Instagram post in January. "I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying," she explained. "This house and I have been through it all. I tore it down to the studs and rebuilt it with my first boyfriend. I've lived many different lives within these walls, tried on every version of myself (and every hair color imaginable), rearranged furniture more times than I can count, and even redesigned the kitchen before Lou was born."

Further reminiscing on all that she experienced in the house, she wrote: "It's been the scene of dance parties, movie nights, backyard antics, arts and crafts, and mind-expanding, belly-aching, tear-streaming mushroom journeys."

© Getty Images Rumer with her parents in 2019

"I've felt excruciating heartbreak here and the thrill of new crushes. I've cried oceans of happy and sad tears, gotten ready for first dates, had great sex, not so great sex, and everything in between," she continued writing, adding: "I was pregnant in this house, gave birth in the living room, and for the past two years, I've raised my daughter here. And now, it feels like the house is finally ready to let me go. So, with the deepest love and gratitude, Lou and I say goodbye to Casablanca and LA and set off for a new adventure."

Rumer concluded: "I hope this place finds someone who will fill it with as much love, laughter, joy, and mischief as I did," noting: "And for anyone in LA navigating the fires — both literal and metaphorical — may you find safety, solace, and a space that holds you the way this one has held me."