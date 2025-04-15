Jennifer Garner's video inside $7.4 million home reveals just how much her three kids with Ben Affleck have grown

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, during their 13-year long marriage, became the proud parents of three children who've grown up in the spotlight as much as they have.

The couple share 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Fin and 13-year-old Samuel, and while their parents keep them away from the world's prying eyes, they can't help but share small nods to their private lives.

Such was the case in a new video shared by Jennifer, 52, on Instagram, with a subtle sign of how much her kids have grown, take a look below…

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's latest home video with her cat, Moose

While the actress twirls around her pet cat Moose, visible in the background, near the library nook, is the home's height chart, with distinct markings for all three kids visible.

It also looks like several of them are starting to reach the magic 6-foot mark, most notably Violet, who already towers over her 5'8" mom and is closer to her dad's strapping 6'2" figure.

Fans were thrilled to see another candid and hilarious glimpse of life at Casa Garner, sharing comments like: "The behind the scenes look is so real," and: "Extra fluffy and patient," plus: "I love that you have a cat named Moose… makes sense that he doesn't care."

© Instagram Jennifer's latest clip showcased a small nod to her kids with the height chart behind her

In 2019, Jennifer bought the property where her home is located for $7.4 million and built the estate from scratch, creating a farmhouse-style residence with touches of modern glamor and familial warmth.

"I wanted it to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on," she told Architectural Digest about how she envisioned her home following her divorce from Ben, which was finalized in 2018.

© Getty Images Violet is already close to 6-feet tall, nearing her dad Ben Affleck's height

Nestled in the sunny hills of Los Angeles, she explained her initial goal: "I realized that I was going to need to move out of a dream house kind of scenario."

"I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in," she continued, which eventually led to her deciding on building her own home rather than buying one. "I was frustrated, but finally said, 'Okay, I think I'm going to have to build and found this lot.'"

© Getty Images Her oldest is currently a student at Yale University

The mom-of-three worked with Tennessee-based Steve and Brooke Giannetti, an architect and interior designer husband and wife duo, who helped bring her home to life, carefully keeping in mind the brief of it being a haven for her three kids and pets as well (they previously had a dog named Birdie, who passed away last year).

Several features of the home are tailored to their interests, including dedicated reading nooks with stained glass windows and owl illustrations representing Violet, Fin and Samuel, plus Birdie.

© Getty Images Youngest Samuel became a teenager earlier this year

Her own garden also proved to be an important part of the estate for fresh produce. "Very early, I remember my mom saying, if you pick something right off a vine, you're so much more likely to like it," Jennifer recalled of life growing up in West Virginia. "It's like you can taste the sunshine."