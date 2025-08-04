Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe, 14, looks far beyond her years inside $9million NYC triplex — watch

Like mother, like daughter! We're definitely starting to see double with Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon, who she shares (alongside her twin Moroccan) with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

While the 56-year-old pop icon and the 14-year-old teen may have four decades between them, what they don't disagree on is a shared sense of style and love for glam.

Take a look below as the teen films a "get ready with me" video with her mom inside their luxurious Tribeca triplex, embodying her mom's "diva" vibe to a T…

WATCH: Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe put on their glam together

Some of the home's accent pieces showcase the "One Sweet Day" hitmaker's opulent tastes, like the intricate light fixture, the gold plated mirror in the background, and of course, the many magazine covers featuring herself lining their filming set-up.

The New York City apartment is the constant home Mariah has owned since 1999, buying a Tribeca penthouse and the apartment below to convert it into her "Butterfly triplex," valued at $9 million, and serving as her primary abode.

In fact, her designer Mario Buatta made sure butterflies were the central motif of the home. He told Architectural Digest: "There are butterfly handles on the cabinets in the bedroom, and butterflies are woven into the bed hangings."

© Instagram Monroe has developed a love for glam and make-up just like her mom

"They're even on the soap in the bath and on the tiles in the kitchen. There are so many butterflies in this apartment, you don't even notice them. But Mariah does."

Fans were just as equally enchanted by how much the star and her daughter looked alike already, with Kerry Washington commenting: "This is adorbs," while one of her followers wrote: "Omg sooooo cute, Roe Roe is growing waaaay tooo fast," and another added: "Queens! And may I say that lighting thoooo! Okayyy we see you!!"