Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis supported by fans as she announces huge new move with baby daughter

Rumer Willis has an exciting adventure ahead of her.

After growing up in Los Angeles, and spending almost a decade in her current home, the The House Bunny actress is ready to say goodbye to the city, and find a new home for her and her daughter Louetta Isley.

The former actress, 36, is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who were married from 1987 to 2000 and also share daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. The Die Hard actor also shared Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Over the weekend, Rumer took to Instagram to share her exciting news, sharing a video tour of her residence, along with a tribute to what the home meant to her. "After nearly 14 years, I'm finally saying goodbye to my house in LA," she first wrote.

She then explained: "I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying."

"This house and I have been through it all," she went on, adding: "I tore it down to the studs and rebuilt it with my first boyfriend. I've lived many different lives within these walls, tried on every version of myself (and every hair color imaginable), rearranged furniture more times than I can count, and even redesigned the kitchen before Lou was born."

Further reminiscing on all that she experienced in the house, she further shared: "It's been the scene of dance parties, movie nights, backyard antics, arts and crafts, and mind-expanding, belly-aching, tear-streaming mushroom journeys."

"I've felt excruciating heartbreak here and the thrill of new crushes. I've cried oceans of happy and sad tears, gotten ready for first dates, had great sex, not so great sex, and everything in between," she continued writing, adding: "I was pregnant in this house, gave birth in the living room, and for the past two years, I've raised my daughter here."

"And now, it feels like the house is finally ready to let me go. So, with the deepest love and gratitude, Lou and I say goodbye to Casablanca and LA and set off for a new adventure," she reflected.

Rumer concluded: "I hope this place finds someone who will fill it with as much love, laughter, joy, and mischief as I did," noting: "And for anyone in LA navigating the fires — both literal and metaphorical — may you find safety, solace, and a space that holds you the way this one has held me."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their support, with one writing: "I'm so happy for you!! This is a long time coming! Good luck in your new home!!" as others followed suit with: "I absolutely love and adore the way you voice your life. Such an inspiration, never stop being you," and: "Best wishes on your new adventure!" as well as: "Oh Ru!!! What an exciting time!!!"

Though it's unclear where Rumer is headed next, she grew up partly in Idaho, near Sun Valley and Hailey, where both of her parents have owned homes for several decades.