George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are taking in the spoils of summer, as the couple are back to having a full nest for the season, plus one more.

George, 64, and Ali, 60, divide their time between their New York City residence and a vacation home in the Hamptons, where they often escape for some quiet time or holidays.

Over the weekend, Ali took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of the current state of their home, left in disarray thanks to a bunch of shoes now lining the doorway indicating that yes, their daughters are back home from school.

© Instagram George and Ali's home is back to being full of kids and pets

The pair are the proud parents of daughters Elliott Stephanopoulos, 22, and Harper Stephanopoulos, 20. Elliott graduated from Brown University earlier this year, while Harper is set to enter her junior year at Vanderbilt University this fall.

"The best thing about summer is I have my chickens home…," Ali sweetly captioned a photo of the family's many shoes and sandals near the living area, displaying some of the furniture of their space, featuring earth tones in wicker and straw.

Fans gushed over the snap, leaving comments like: "I love when you post this pic every summer," and: "Love it. A friend with older kids once told me 'you will miss the huge pile of shoes one day' and I never complained about it again," as well as: "I love an entryway full of shoes!!!!"

© instagram The couple often escape to the Hamptons for a bit of R&R

Plus, there's another figure in the household to contribute to its sense of delightful chaos – a new family dog named Fig!

The pair adopted their new furry friend following the loss of their dog Cooper in May, and shared the news with George's colleagues on Good Morning America earlier this week.

"He passed away, and we went through a mourning period when he had cancer, and then I felt like, you know what, I have the bandwidth to give other dogs a great life," Ali shared. "So, we went on the search."

© Getty Images The family has a new addition in the form of Fig, the Golden Retriever

The family-of-four worked with several shelters and rescue organizations, eventually finding the puppy of their dreams, an adorable Golden Retriever, with the help of 1 Love 4 Animals, a nonprofit rescue organization in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

"I looked at this little girl, and she was just like, 'Hi, I might be cuter than everybody in this family,'" the comedienne recalled of seeing Fig for the first time. "And she just came up to me, and I thought I wanted a boy, because we have two daughters – and yet, this little girl just caught my eye."

When Cooper passed away, she posted an emotional tribute to him on social media, writing: "I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family."

© Instagram "Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop!"

"He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place."

Looking back on his love for all living things, she gushed: "He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…."