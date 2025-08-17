Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles gets behind the wheel during under-the-radar summer break with Queen Camilla
His Majesty was seen on his way to a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, with his wife. Charles drove the royal couple himself.

Prince Charles and Camilla smile in tartan dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
3 minutes ago
King Charles is making the most of his August spent at Balmoral as he was seen on Sunday en route to a church service at Crathie Kirk, near the Scottish royal residence.

His Majesty, 76, was seen on this rare occasion behind the wheel of an Audi 4 x 4 as he drove himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, to the weekend mass.

King Charles and Queen Camilla driving in Audi car© Alamy Stock Photo
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral

Charles seemed upbeat, smiling at onlookers as his wife gave a bright smile from the passenger seat as she donned a feathered hat. 

charles and camilla in audi grey car© Alamy Stock Photo
The royal couple were all smiles on arrival

King Charles' poignant address

The King's church outing comes just days after he gave a poignant address to mark VJ Day on 15 August, marking the anniversary of the end of World War II.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: War veteran's salute to 'My brave King' leaves Camilla in tears

In an impactful audio, Charles warned of the importance of never forgetting the "service and sacrifice of the wartime generation and what it shows us about the ongoing need for international cooperation".

King Charles III looks on as he attends the Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at The National Memorial Arboretum© Getty Images
The King recorded a special message to mark VJ Day

"Those heroes of VJ Day gave us more than freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected," Charles began.

"Countries and communities that had never before fought together learned to coordinate their efforts across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides.

King Charles III, Royal British Legion National President Vice Admiral Paul Bennett, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Queen Camilla attend a Service of Remembranc© Getty Images
The King said VJ Day highlights "ongoing need for international cooperation"

"Together they proved that, in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link.

He concluded: "That remains a vital lesson for our times." The message was recorded in the Morning Room at Clarence House earlier this month.

Charles heads out

On 15 August, the royal also headed out to commemorate VJ Day

King Charles III talking to war veteran in wheelchair© Getty
Alfred Conway served with Prince Phillip

Donning his military uniform, Charles was seen talking with Alfred Conway, who served with his father, Prince Phillip, during a Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th anniversary at The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

Queen Camilla wipes away tears© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Camilla was visibly moved

Queen Camilla was also seen speaking with war veterans as she joined her husband on the significant day. It was an occasion that visually moved Camilla, who was spotted subtly wiping a tear from her eye during the service.

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla (2R) stand by as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) lays a wreath © Getty
Prime Minister Keir Starmer laid a wreath in the presence of the King

Also in attendance was British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was accompanied by his wife, Victoria.

