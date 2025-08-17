King Charles gets behind the wheel during under-the-radar summer break with Queen Camilla

King Charles is making the most of his August spent at Balmoral as he was seen on Sunday en route to a church service at Crathie Kirk, near the Scottish royal residence.

His Majesty, 76, was seen on this rare occasion behind the wheel of an Audi 4 x 4 as he drove himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, to the weekend mass.

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral

Charles seemed upbeat, smiling at onlookers as his wife gave a bright smile from the passenger seat as she donned a feathered hat.

© Alamy Stock Photo The royal couple were all smiles on arrival

King Charles' poignant address

The King's church outing comes just days after he gave a poignant address to mark VJ Day on 15 August, marking the anniversary of the end of World War II.

In an impactful audio, Charles warned of the importance of never forgetting the "service and sacrifice of the wartime generation and what it shows us about the ongoing need for international cooperation".

© Getty Images The King recorded a special message to mark VJ Day

"Those heroes of VJ Day gave us more than freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected," Charles began.

"Countries and communities that had never before fought together learned to coordinate their efforts across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides.

© Getty Images The King said VJ Day highlights "ongoing need for international cooperation"

"Together they proved that, in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link.

He concluded: "That remains a vital lesson for our times." The message was recorded in the Morning Room at Clarence House earlier this month.

Charles heads out

On 15 August, the royal also headed out to commemorate VJ Day.

© Getty Alfred Conway served with Prince Phillip

Donning his military uniform, Charles was seen talking with Alfred Conway, who served with his father, Prince Phillip, during a Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th anniversary at The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Camilla was visibly moved

Queen Camilla was also seen speaking with war veterans as she joined her husband on the significant day. It was an occasion that visually moved Camilla, who was spotted subtly wiping a tear from her eye during the service.

© Getty Prime Minister Keir Starmer laid a wreath in the presence of the King

Also in attendance was British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was accompanied by his wife, Victoria.