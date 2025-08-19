Inside Sunny Hostin's estate sale at massive $3.5m New York home — what you can buy

Sunny Hostin is ready for a new start.

The longtime The View host is hosting an estate sale at her home in Purchase, New York, which she has lived in for close to twenty years with her husband Emmanuel Hostin, and their two kids, son Gabriel, 22, and daughter Paloma, 18.

But now she's an empty-nester, and though it is unclear whether she is moving out of the home, according to her friend Martha Stewart, "the entire contents of the residence is up for sale."

© Instagram Martha shared a fabulous view of the stunning home

Martha took to Instagram this week to advertise the sale, sharing photos of the palatial 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom, Tudor-style home originally from the 1920s.

"If you're in or near Purchase, New York next Friday and Saturday, August 22nd and 23rd, make some time for an estate sale at a beautiful and historic home – the entire contents of the residence is up for sale," she wrote.

Photos of the home on EstateSales.net provide a glimpse into the sale's offerings, among them a piano, a vintage baby carriage, outdoor sculptures, lamps, boxes of Christmas decorations, beds, coffee makers, vintage posters, books, and countless furniture items.

© EstateSales.net The residence was built in the 1920s

The historic home was initially built for former New York Governor Herbert H. Lehman, who passed away in 1963, however his family lost control of the home shortly before the investment bank Lehman Brothers went under in 2008, the catalyst for the 2008 recession.

Speaking with People about the home in 2018, Sunny said that when she first bought it, it was in "a state of disrepair."

© EstateSales.net Purchase is a little over an hour away from Manhattan

"When I got here, it had no running water, no electricity — there was a bat flying around in the hall," though she added that she was won over nonetheless when she learned the home had a carriage house on the property where her mother Rosa Beza could live.

She ultimately embarked on a six-month renovation to restore the place, which she described as "a real labor of love" through which she "stayed true to the home" by keeping the hardwood floors, the original staircase and stained-glass windows.

© EstateSales.net It's unclear whether Sunny is moving out of the home

"It's so nice to live in an older home, because it has real history, and it's really nice to carry that on," she emphasized.

The house has since been the site of plenty of massive parties. "We host an annual Easter egg hunt for 200 kids. We have a Halloween party every year. We've had a wedding. We've had an engagement party. We've had a 50th anniversary party. We've had a wake for a celebration of life," she said, adding: "Our house is always filled with people, and for a big house, it's really important."