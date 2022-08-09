The View's Sunny Hostin secures multi-year deal to stay on show The ABC daytime show is having a lot of changes

The View has seen quite a few changes to the ABC daytime show, with it recently being revealed that not one but two new faces are set to join the panel come September.

But fans of long-running co-host Sunny Hostin will be pleased to hear that she will be staying put for a while, as she's just secured a multi-year deal.

Variety revealed the news at the beginning of August, confirming that Sunny's renewal deal will see her through Season 28 of the program in 2024.

Sunny will be joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines. The show also revealed last week that for Season 26 of the show - which kicks off in September - two new co-hosts will be joining the panel.

Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin joins the table as co-host in the conservative seat, alongside familiar face Ana Navarro.

Sunny has been a co-host on The View since 2016 and also keeps busy with various special projects on ABC, including providing commentary on shows such as Good Morning America and Nightline.

The View have secured Sunny Hostin on the show until 2024

She is not only a television personality and journalist but an author and lawyer too, having started out on the network as a legal correspondent and analyst for ABC News.

She even launched her own media company, Sunny Hostin Productions, in 2021, which is focused on social justice issues and inclusive storytelling.

Sunny isn't the only co-host to have locked a deal with The View until 2024, as Whoopi is also secured for the next few years, having signed a four-year deal with the program last year.

The View will see two new stars join the panel in September

Away from work, Sunny loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The star is a doting mom to children Gabriel and Paloma, who she shares with husband Emmanuel Hostin.

Earlier in the month, Sunny was missing from The View, later revealing the reason was to do with her daughter.

The proud parent explained on the show upon her return that she had taken the time off to go and watch Paloma take part in the Junior Olympics, where she broke her personal record and ran 800 meters in a track and field race.

She added that she hadn't said anything beforehand because "most people know Paloma does not like being the center of attention."

