Princess Kate and Prince William confirm first outing in 7 weeks

The Prince and Princess of Wales' first official outing since their appearance at Wimbledon in July has been confirmed. On Thursday, 4 September, Prince William and Princess Kate are set to visit the Natural History Museum, of which the princess is a Patron, where they will see the newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes that connect them with nature and boost biodiversity in urban areas. It marks the royal couple's first official outing since they were spotted watching the Wimbledon Men's Finals 2025 on July 13.

During their visit to the Natural History Museum, William and Kate will be shown how cutting-edge technology is being used around the garden to inform the Museum's conservation and research biodiversity projects. They'll also join school children from Lewisham who are taking part in a pond dipping session, before meeting students from Manchester who have been creating new habitats on their school grounds through the National Education Nature Park programme.

© Getty William and Kate are set to visit the Natural History Museum, of which the princess is a Patron, on Thursday

What we know about the gardens

The gardens, which opened in 2024, along with the National Education Nature Park programme, are part of the Natural History Museum's Urban Nature Movement initiative, which aims to help people feel more connected to nature and confident in their ability to protect it.

The gardens also serve as a living laboratory, where visitors and scientists can identify and monitor wildlife in an urban environment. The programme aims to motivate young people to take positive action for nature in urban areas.

A visit close to Prince William and Princess Kate's hearts

Environmental innovation and connecting young people to nature are both themes close to William and Kate's hearts. While Prince William celebrates innovative solutions that tackle environmental challenges faced by the planet through The Earthshot Prize, Princess Kate is currently spearheading a film series, 'Mother Nature, which highlights humanity's longstanding connection to nature and nature's capacity to inspire.

© Getty The visit will mark the couple's first official outing since Wimbledon

Prince William and Kate's last official outing

Prince William and Princess Kate's last official outing was in July, when they took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon to watch the Men's Singles Final. The couple were joined by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The occasion marked their first official family appearance at Wimbledon in 2025.