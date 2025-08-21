Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's ultra-private property portfolio amid 'new chapter'

The Prince and Princess of Wales have caught the attention of royal fans with the news that they are set to move out of Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge, a larger home on the Windsor Home Park estate.

However, it's not the first time that William and Kate, both 43, have gone on the move. The royal couple have lived in several homes since tying the knot in 2011, spanning from London to Wales and over to Norfolk.

William and Kate have lived in several homes

"The Prince and Princess of Wales' moves have often coincided with a new chapter in their lives," Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, says.

"They brought a newborn George home to Anglesey in 2013, where William was based at RAF Anglesey, and similarly, took up permanent residence at Anmer Hall in Norfolk when the Prince was working as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"When William decided to take up full-time royal duties in 2017, a relocation to Kensington Palace in London made sense for them," Danielle adds. "But with the children growing up and progressing through their education, their decision to move to Windsor in 2022 was seen as one that afforded the family more privacy. In the coming year, George will be preparing to move schools for his secondary education, so it will be another significant period of change for the Waleses."

As the Waleses enter a new phase of their lives at Forest Lodge, we're giving you the lowdown on their homes – past and present. Keep scrolling to find out more….

Kate admitted to feeling "isolated" while living in Anglesey Bogordan Hall William and Kate spent their newlywed days in a home on the estate of Bogordan Hall. Situated in Anglesey in Wales, the property is a Grade II listed building featuring four bedrooms, where they paid £750 per month in rent from 2010 to 2013. Becoming a mother while being separated from their family wasn't always easy for Kate, who has spoken openly about the period. "It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time," the royal mother remembered. However, William associates positive memories with their time there. "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both," he once said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also previously lived there Nottingham Cottage Between 2011 and 2013, they also had a home they could come to when they visited London. Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, is a grace-and-favour home owned by the royal family covering just 1,324 square feet. During William and Kate's time there, it was spruced up courtesy of interior designer Kelly Hoppen. More modest in size, inside the cottage features two bedrooms, one bathroom, small reception rooms, a kitchen, and, outside, a small back garden.

Apartment 1A got some pretty cool visitors Kensington Palace While it would be exceedingly grand to imagine the couple living in Kensington Palace proper, the pair actually resided in a flat there, Apartment 1A, from 2013 to 2015. Though called an apartment, 1A is far from small as it is actually a four-storey,eleven-bay townhouse which Princess Margaret called home between 1963 and her death in 2002. The interior of the home remained private until 2016, when none other than Barack and Michelle Obama came to visit. The neutral decor with accents of sage green and floral soft furnishings was put on full display.

Anmer Hall is their country residence Anmer Hall All the while, Kate and William had Anmer Hall in their back pocket, but they didn't move into the property permanently until 2015, using it as their main residence while Prince William worked as an air ambulance pilot for two years. The pair have owned the Norfolk bolthole since 2011, when they received it from the late Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift. The Georgian mansion boasts an incredible 10 bedrooms and was where they spent the Covid-19 lockdown with their three children. The house also featured in Kate's moving video shot by Will Warr in 2024, which shared that she had concluded her cancer treatment.

The candy pink cottage is near Windsor Castle (pictured) Adelaide Cottage In 2022, the family of five moved into Adelaide Cottage, which neighbours Windsor Castle. The four-bedroom property featured a candy pink exterior as well as a number of ornate decorative features inside, including gilt dolphins and ropes from the former royal yacht, HMY Royal George, on the ceiling of the master bedroom. Its previous residents include Group Captain Peter Townsend, equerry to King George VI and partner of Princess Margaret, who was given the property as a grace-and-favour residence in 1944, though he once called it an "icebox" owing to it only having two radiators.


