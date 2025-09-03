John Travolta marks end of an era at $10m 'dream' home with private airport he built with late wife

John Travolta may be famed for his acting prowess in hit films such as Grease and Pulp Fiction, but did you know he's also a qualified pilot? He's a plane and aviation buff, so much so that he even built a mansion on a private runway, and he uses it for his private jets. But now, it's the end of an era as John prepares to part ways with his beloved home that he built alongside his wife, Kelly Preston, who sadly passed away in 2020.

The five-bed, five-bath property was built on the exclusive Jumbolair Aviation Estates in the 90s, on a 550-acre plot, and now it's been listed on the market for an eye-watering $10 million. The Florida home has a modern departure lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows for jaw-dropping plane spotting. There's also a pool outside and a fully-fledged gym inside a 16-car garage.

When photos inside and outside of the residence were shared by @mansionsonig, fans couldn't get enough of the property and its unique design and flooded the comments section with praise for it. One Instagram user branded it a "unique masterpiece," while others said: "What a dream home," and: "Out of this world." A fourth joked, "Imagine being that rich."

© Instagram/John Travolta John Travolta's home - with airport in background

John's big dream

In 2004, Kelly spoke to Architectural Digest about creating their "dream" home. "It was always John's dream to have planes in his front yard—to practically be able to pull up to the house—so that when you wanted to go to dinner, all you'd have to do was step out the door, get on the plane and whisk off," Kelly said.

Kelly's cancer battle and John's grief

© Getty Kelly Preston sadly died in 2020

Kelly died after battling breast cancer, and understandably, it hit John hard. The Grease actor has been open about his struggles with grief over her passing. "The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning," John told Esquire Spain, "is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."



© Instagram John Travolta and his two kids

John now lives with his daughter, Ella, and his son, Ben (John and Kelly's son Jett tragically passed away aged 16 in 2009). It hasn't been reported if the family will be relocating elsewhere in Florida, but the actor also owns a villa in Calabasas, California, and a waterfront mansion in Maine.

John has shared wise words with his son Ben after the passing of his brother and mum. "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can… So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can," he said.