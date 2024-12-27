John Travolta's daughter Ella shares a look inside famous family's intimate Christmas traditions

John Travolta celebrated a peaceful Christmas with his two children, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin, in their Ocala, Florida home.

His 24-year-old musician daughter took to social media to share a look at just how the Travoltas do Christmas, which is just as magical and traditional as you'd expect it to be.

She first shared a photo of the family's beautiful Christmas tree, covered completely with little light fixtures and baubles, plus a star resting on a crescent moon to top it off.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside John Travolta's gorgeous family home

Ella then posted a photo of the stunning vistas surrounding their home, their snow-covered estate and the many trees that lined it as well.

She then proceeded to include some of the festive treats that Christmas called for, including a snowman made from coconut shavings (and adorned with an Oreo top hat), and the dough for a batch of chocolate chip cookies.

"Merry Christmas everyone, so much love to you all," she captioned the post, which was soundtracked by her father and Olivia Newton-John's rendition of "The Christmas Song."

© Instagram Ella shared a look at her family's snowy Christmas

John, 70, in fact called back to his memorable collaboration with his late Grease co-star and close friend as well, sharing the album cover on his own social media days before Christmas.

"12 years ago Olivia and I released this Christmas album," he wrote alongside a cover of the holiday record, simply titled This Christmas. "From my family to yours, wishing you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella 'honored' as she steps into the spotlight outside of famous family

John and Olivia released the album in 2012, built on their decades of friendship and the massive success that was the 1978 musical. It was also Olivia's 25th studio album, and John's most recent LP.

Ella is a musician as well, following in her father's footsteps. She recently released her debut EP, Colors of Love, which was co-produced by none other than John himself.

"He's amazing and he's so protective because he's been in this industry — in the movie industry, in the music industry — forever, so he knows how to protect me in that sense," Ella said during an appearance on the Third Hour of Today last month.

MORE: John Travolta's son Benjamin looks so grown up in new photo from sister on 14th birthday

She also opened up about working with him, recalling some of her first ever acting roles as child beside him. "I love working with my dad, if I could always do it, I would."

© Instagram The Travolta family got together to bake chocolate chip cookies over the holiday

When the idea of a duet was floated around, Ella confessed that she wanted that to happen as well, particularly a Christmas duet. "I love Christmas music," she shyly admitted. "We'll get in there right after this!"

MORE: John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu displays all natural beauty in close-up photo

Ella also explained during a separate conversation with People that when she wanted advice about life in the spotlight and the entertainment industry, she always turned to John. "I run things by him a lot."

"He's a complete role model for me and one of the biggest things also that he does is he'll give me advice. The best advice that I've gotten obviously is from him, but he also really leaves it up to me, which I really appreciate. He very much so trusts me and my instincts."