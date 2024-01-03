How John Travolta and children Ella and Ben's $10M home acts as a 'sanctuary' following family tragedy

John Travolta and his children Ella Bleu, 23, and Benjamin, 13, have had a wonderful time over the festive season, and the Grease star shared some lovely footage from their time together on social media this week.

For the majority of the holidays, the family stayed at home in their $10M Florida mansion, which was transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with a giant Christmas tree, candles and fairy lights.

The home has proven to be the perfect sanctuary for John and his children following a difficult few years.

VIDEO: Inside John Travolta's sanctuary with his children

Not only did they lose the star's oldest son Jett in January 2009, but also John's wife, Kelly Preston, passed away in the property in July 2020, following a battle with breast cancer.

Throughout these tragedies, John has ensured that home is where his children feel safe and comforted, and often posts pictures of them during happy occasions inside it.

John Travolta's property has a lot of home comforts

Homes expert, James Mellan Matulewicz, CEO & Creative Director at Bobbi Beck, has spoken to HELLO! and given his views on what makes John's family home so special for the family.

Unlike many celebrity homes, it has a lot of personal touches and home comforts. He told HELLO!: "Many celebrity properties can end up feeling more like adverts for hotel rooms, where designer aesthetics can dominate so much that the house ends up feeling impersonal. This is something that Travolta family has managed to avoid in their Florida estate, which is quite clearly a sanctuary that prioritises home comforts over aesthetics."

The actor with his son Benjamin

James added: "Making a 7000 sq ft property feel cosy can be a challenge, but it's something that John and his family have managed to achieve. The Travolta property has a mixed style throughout the rooms, rather than a single aesthetic through the house.

"The central area of the home, which is a mid-century modern style semi-circular room with thick glass windows, is dominated with soft white tones and modern furniture, while other areas of the home have a heavy use of dark woods and traditional panelling, providing a more stately feel.

© Instagram John Travolta lives in a $10m home in Florida

"This design approach can create a more relaxing space because, while the design choices are eclectic, they feel very personal and ultimately, personal touches are what turn houses into homes."

John's house also features a special renovation especially designed for Ben, who is a keen gymnast. The Hollywood star previously transformed his garage into a home gym, which often features in footage of his teenage son showcasing his skills on social media.

© Gisela Schober John Travolta's late wife Kelly Preston tragically passed away in their family home in 2020

Other luxuries at the property include a golf course, swimming pool and even an airport and airstrip.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.