John Travolta gave his followers a glimpse inside his sprawling $10 million Florida home on Friday as he enjoyed a quiet night in with his newest family member.

The 69-year-old actor lives in a luxury five-bedroom property that he and his late wife, Kelly Preston, built on the exclusive Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala back in the '90s, so it's not surprising it boasts a private airport and airstrip, alongside space to park two of his jets right outside his home.

WATCH: John Travolta's Florida home is huge!

It also features spacious, open-plan living areas which John showed off in his latest Instagram Story. Sitting at a marble-top table eating a slice of pizza, the 'Grease' star was joined by his son, Ben's adorable pet dog, Peanut, who they adopted after the Oscars last year.

The sweet photo sees the pooch standing on the tabletop with a string of cheese from John's pizza hanging out of her mouth. The image also revealed the home's neutral color scheme of white and gray and modern décor including framed artwork, potted plants, and a large gold light fixture.

Another precious snapshot saw John and Peanut cuddling up in bed together, with the pooch resting her head against John's as they both lay there with their eyes closed.

The 'Pulp Fiction' actor adopted Peanut for his son, 12, following the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022. The rescue puppy was originally called Mac N Cheese and featured in a tribute to the late actress, Betty White, at the ceremony.

© Instagram John Travolta lives in a $10m home in Florida

Sharing a photo of him and Ben looking smitten with the pup at the time, John wrote: "Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks."

Fans loved the photo and thanked John and Ben for giving the animal a home. One wrote: "Beautiful dog, and the little boy. Handsome man." A second said: "Omg how wonderful and sweet of you and your family."

© Instagram John Travolta and Peanut looked so sweet in bed together

A third added: "OMG! I saw a picture of you holding this pup last night and was hoping you and your family would adopt it!!!!! Congratulations." A fourth penned: "Now this is a much better story coming out of the Oscars! I wish this made the headlines! Way to go! Adorable."

Peanut was one of four dogs that were used for the tribute to Betty during the In Memoriam segment of the show to highlight her dedication to animal rights and charities.

John Travolta and Ben adopted Peanut after the 2022 Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis led the segment and revealed that the four pups were "dumped in a box outside" of an animal shelter, but it was only Peanut that had yet to be adopted.

However, John bonded with her after the show and agreed to give the pooch her forever home, which was met with praise from Jamie who penned a sweet message on Instagram after discovering the news.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben - with their pool in the background

Sharing the same photo of John and Ben with Peanut, she wrote: "A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984."

She continued: "I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar.

© Instagram/John Travolta John Travolta's home has its own private airport

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.