Top 10 tips to weather-proof your home this autumn, according to the experts

With blustery conditions and (very) frequent downpours starting to become more frequent, there's no denying that autumn is well and truly here. And while the change in season can be a nice excuse to cosy up on the sofa, it's hard to ignore the winds shaking your poor windows, or think about the kids' trampoline in the backyard that's holding on for dear life.

If the change in weather has got your practical-minded self thinking about the ways you can prep your home before it becomes way too cold to want to do so, we’ve rounded up the top 10 tips from home and garden experts to make the transition to autumn much more seamless.

© Getty Images A build up of debris can cause water damage 1. Tackle fallen leaves Insurance expert Kara Gammell recommends tackling that autumn debris early, not only to stay on top of your garden maintenance but to avoid potential unwanted damages. "Remove fallen leaves, moss and debris to prevent blockages that can lead to water damage," Kara advises, adding that a lack of maintenance can potentially result in a denied insurance claim.

© Getty Images Your garden gnomes can be a great sign your garden's not wind-ready 2. Try out some household hacks While it can seem stressful thinking about what repairs and maintenance you may need to do on your house and garden ahead of colder weather, some simple household hacks can help you realise what needs prioritising. Kara advises doing a simple test with a handy garden gnome to determine your garden's resistance to wind and rain. "If your garden gnome topples over in a light breeze, consider it a warning. Secure furniture, trampolines and plant pots that could be blown away by winds or damaged by rain." She also recommends the kettle steam test to determine a room's ventilation quality. "Boil a kettle in a closed room. If condensation clings immediately to windows, you need better ventilation. "Poor airflow can lead to mould - and insurers may deny a claim for something seen as preventable."



© Getty Images Keeping records can help both with insurance claims and peace of mind 3. Keep records "Snap photos of your home and garden now, while they're in good condition," Kara says. "It can act as proof against weather-related disputes later." She also recommends making a note of problems and repairs to tackle, which can help you keep everything under control. "Keep a simple home maintenance diary – anything from scribbles on a wall calendar to a notes app will do." In case of insurance claims, it shows you’ve taken steps to maintain your property.

© Getty Images Radiator maintenance starts in autumn to avoid undue winter stress 4. Bleed your radiators Heating engineer Stephen Day recommends getting a head start on bleeding your radiators to avoid high energy bills. "Bleeding radiators takes just a few minutes with a simple key, yet it can improve heating efficiency by up to 15 per cent and save more than £30 per radiator across a single heating season." Stephen notes that telltale signs your radiators need to be bled include gurgling sounds, uneven warmth, or rooms that never quite reach the desired temperature.



© Getty Images Aim to get your boilers looked at this season 5. Service your boilers "An annual boiler service is essential for both safety and efficiency," says Stephen. He recommends servicing ahead of winter to stay on top of the game and prioritise longevity for the colder months. "This ensures the boiler is running at its best when demand is highest, extending its lifespan and helping households avoid urgent call-outs on freezing days."



© Getty Images Unnecessary exposure to the cold can ruin your pipes 6. Insulate pipes "Exposed pipes are vulnerable as the weather turns colder, but insulating them not only retains heat within the system but also prevents freezing and bursting, which can cause significant damage," says Stephen. He advises tackling this task in autumn, before the first frosts make it more difficult, and before your heating is running regularly. "It's far easier than attempting it once the system is already running daily and helps you prevent any avoidable damage."



© Getty Images Avoid hefty energy bills by setting heating schedules for your home 7. Heat your home strategically The last thing any of us want is an astronomical heating bill this autumn – and not only is this bad on your wallet, but over-working your boilers can lead to reduced efficiency. "Over-working a boiler by running it constantly, or letting it cycle unnecessarily when no one is home, increases wear and inflates energy bills," says Stephen. "Modern thermostats and timers make it possible to heat a home only when it is needed. Setting smart schedules allows households to enjoy steady, comfortable warmth without waste."

© Getty Images Pruning your trees can help protect your home 8. Reduce the crown weight of your trees With all the harsh winds we've been experiencing, your garden – and any large trees near your home – may be feeling the strain. “Reducing the crown of a mature tree helps reduce both the overall weight and the wind resistance, known as the ‘sail effect’, on large limbs," says director and tree surgeon Mark Grubb. "This is especially important in autumn, as storms become more frequent. By easing the pressure on key branches, you lower the chances of them snapping, or even the whole tree being uprooted, during high winds. "This is particularly worth considering for trees near your home, garden buildings or parked cars," adds Mark. "It’s a practical, preventative job that can make a big difference heading into winter.”

© Getty Images We want to soak up every bit of winter sunshine we can 9. Let winter sunshine in While it can feel like we're plunging into darkness, that rare winter sunshine can be a saving grace for our homes – but your trees may be preventing this light from getting in. "A thick canopy can block precious winter light from reaching your home and garden," Mark says. "If trees near your windows are casting too much shade, consider a professional crown reduction." This reduces the height and spread of the tree, while maintaining its shape. "Done carefully, it can provide your home with more natural light, reducing your reliance on artificial lighting and giving your garden a brighter, warmer feel."