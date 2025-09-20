Princess Kate's 'amazing' passion she'll miss at new 8-bedroom home

It has been widely reported that Prince William and Princess Kate are set to move home with their three children this year, from Adelaide Cottage to a new home in Windsor, called Forest Lodge, which has already been described as their 'forever home'. Moving home always brings about a bit of an upheaval, which sometimes means that we have to give up certain hobbies that aren't accommodated by the new space, and it seems that there's a chance the Princess of Wales will have to do so herself.

© Getty Images Princess Kate and Melania Trump went on an engagement together in the week

There's no secret that the mother-of-three has her fair share of hobbies, from cooking to photography, but she's also explained on multiple occasions that she enjoys making honey at the family's holiday home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. During a recent royal engagement with First Lady Melania Trump, she gave children sandwiches containing honey she made herself from the Wales family's hives at their home, as a memento of the day.

This isn't the first time that the Princess of Wales has spoken about her love for making honey. In 2021, she surprised local schoolchildren on a visit to the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, sharing some of her honey with them then, stating that it had come "especially from her beehive."

She asked the children if they knew how many species of bees there were in this country, telling them: "It's 350, isn't that amazing?" Princess Kate continued: "Every time you see a bee; say thank you so much because they make delicious honey." According to reports, the children were incredibly excited by their delicious sweet treat.

© Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump and Princess Kate both brought gifts for the children

As we don't know whether the family will have facilities for beekeeping at Forest Lodge, even though they are upsizing, it's not known for sure whether the 43-year-old will be able to carry on with her hobby at home, or if she'll have to stick to doing it in the summer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' new home

The family-of-five will move into the eight-bedroom house, Forest Lodge, later this year. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, explains: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace," she said.