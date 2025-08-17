Upheaval at Prince William and Princess Kate's 'forever home' ahead of surprising family move

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on the move, swapping their candy pink home at Adelaide Cottage for the sprawling Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Now, it has been reported by The Mail on Sunday that two families have been asked to vacate their homes so that William and Kate, both 43, can move into the eight-bedroom mansion.

© Pool William and Kate are set to move into Forest Lodge

According to reports, two separate families who lived in cottages neighbouring the country pad were asked to leave their properties.

The cottages, which were previously converted from Forest Lodge's stables, are understood to have been rented out by the Crown Estate. It is understood that eviction notices were not served, and the tenants have moved to similar or better residences elsewhere on the 4,800-acre Great Park estate.

What is Forest Lodge like?

The royal couple's move, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was confirmed by a Kensington Palace spokesperson on Saturday.

© Shutterstock Reports suggest two families have vacated their homes by Forest Lodge

Their statement read: "The Wales family will move house later this year."

Forest Lodge is a considerable upgrade from their four-bedroom bolthole at Adelaide Cottage. Forest Lodge is a 300-year-old Grade II listed property featuring a chandelier-lit ballroom and a tennis court.

© Shutterstock The couple are moving out of Adelaide Cottage

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, said previously of why Forest Lodge is a likely 'forever home' for the Wales family: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements.

© Getty Images The children attend Lambrook School

"Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

Renovations at Forest Lodge

In June, planning applications were lodged with the local council documenting a proposal for minor external renovations, as well seeking consent for minor and internal and external alterations.

© Getty William and Kate will reportedly renovate Forest Lodge

Reports suggest that the royal couple will pay for the property and all necessary renovations themselves and will have no live-in staff. The case of no live-in staff was the same at Adelaide Cottage.

It's not the first time Forest Lodge has received a glow-up, as in 2001, the residence underwent £1.5 million in restoration work to retain the period details, including original stonework, plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, as well as marble fireplaces, Venetian windows and a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.