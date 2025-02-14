11 best photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home

The Prince and Princess of Wales occasionally share photos and videos of their home lives with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. Whether it's pushing their youngest on the swing or playing family games at their country home, here are the sweetest snaps of the Wales children in their home environment through the ages…
Prince George in a dressing gown at Kensington Palace
Prince William's first born became an icon when he wore his PJs and a dressing gown to greet the then President Barack Obama in 2016. Despite the casual attire, the royal did manage a formal handshake for the US leader. The My 1st Years dressing gown even sold out after the picture was released!
Prince Louis on swing at Anmer Hall
To mark Princess Kate's conclusion of her chemotherapy treatment, she released a beautifully shot video of herself and her family. In one of the adorable moments, the Princess was seen pushing her youngest on a wooden swing in the back garden. These personalised wooden swings are quite the thing among royals – even Princess Beatrice and Eugenie still have theirs in the gardens of Royal Lodge.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing games at Anmer Hall
In the same video, the trio were recorded enjoying games around a large table inside Anmer Hall. As well as mum and dad, the children were with Princess Kate's parents, Michael and Carole. The clip gave fans a chance to see what fun family game nights look like for the Wales family. We want an invite!
Princess Charlotte cheering on the Lionesses at Kensington Palace
When the England Lionesses reached the final of the World Cup in 2023, William and his daughter took to Instagram to share a message of support ahead of the nail-biting match. The father-daughter duo sat side by side on a wooden bench and smiling charlotte clutched a football of her own.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for the NHS outside Anmer Hall
During the pandemic, the family put on a show of solidarity and were pictured outside Anmer Hall's front door, clapping for the NHS. A young Louis was held by his mother as they all clapped. It gave members of the public a chance to see the family's grand entrance to their Norfolk home with a huge wooden door and wall lights.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis by log store outside Anmer Hall
Another glimpse at the exterior of Anmer Hall came in the December of 2020, when the royals released their Christmas Card for the year with all five of them sat in front of the property's log store. Prince Louis looked excited in the snap, and the other two gave big smiles for photographer Matt Porteous.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in their finery at Kensington Palace
The Wales children attended King Charles III's coronation in 2023, and during the preparations for the landmark 6 May event, the siblings were caught on camera in their stunning finery inside their Kensington Palace home. They were poised looking out of the window ready to head to the celebrations.
Prince Louis in garden at Adelaide Cottage
Since the Wales family relocated from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage we've been treated to less home glimpses – which ties into their desire for a private, 'normal' life for their kids. However, ahead of Prince Louis' fifth birthday, a cheeky snap of the prince's son was shared to Instagram and it showed him in a wheelbarrow being pushed along by mother Kate in the rarely-pictured grounds of Adelaide Cottage. How cute is his smile?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis baking at Kensington Palace
Princess Kate looked every inch the doting mum when she was pictured baking with her three kids for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The kids were itching to get involved with the decorating of the cupcakes, but mum Kate took the piping bag as they were armed with sprinkles.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis giggling at Anmer Hall
In June 2020, this adorable family portrait was released of Prince William with his three children, to celebrate his birthday. The kids were snapped frolicking around on the grass with their beloved dad and the wholesome moment was captured by mum Princess Kate. One for the family album!
Prince George through a Kensington Palace window
When Prince William's son was just eight months old this adorable portrait of him and his parents was taken through one of the windows at the palace. The informal shot sparked a flurry of debate at the time as it was quite the departure from formal photographs usually released by the royal family. The image even included beloved dog Lupo who sadly died in 2020.