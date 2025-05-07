Smallest royal homes that must be seen to be believed

Next door to Ivy Cottage is the five-bed Wren House, where The Duke of Kent currently resides. While it's not often revealed online, when it was the Duke's 85th birthday, he was played a special Happy Birthday song by the royal guards and the video was shared online. It revealed the property's traditional brick exterior, neat picket fence and white cottage windows.



Fan account @the.royaledit pointed out that it was a very modest building considering: "I love that this shows that the Kents live in a very normal place. The people who complain about the less senior royals living it up in luxury really don't have anything to complain about."