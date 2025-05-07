Smallest royal homes that must be seen to be believed

From King Charles' 775-room home, Buckingham Palace, through to his 484,000 square feet Windsor Castle, colossal royal residences never cease to amaze us. However, a few of them are humble – and some would say, small. Tour the most modest homes within the royal family, including the one Prince Harry and Meghan disliked the size of…
Ivy Cottage, three bedrooms
Ivy Cottage is currently home to Prince Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two boys August and Ernest. When the family aren't in Portugal (where they spend half of their time), they relax in the sweet chocolate-box-style cottage located within the grounds of Kensington Palace. The exterior features a charming porch, a white picket fence, climbing roses and Georgian windows.
Nottingham Cottage, two bedrooms
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have a mammoth $21 million estate in the US, but when they first started dating, their modest surroundings were Nottingham Cottage. The two-bedroom property also has two reception rooms, a bathroom, and a small garden that overlooks the rest of the Kensington Palace grounds.
Photos shared on Harry and Meghan's Netflix series revealed the modest-sized kitchen complete with black and white tiled floor and the cosy living room.
The Sussexes admitted that friend Oprah Winfrey was surprised at their living quarters when she came for tea one day. "Oprah came over for tea, didn't she?" said Harry to Meghan. "When she came over, she sat down, she said, 'No one would ever believe it'," presumably referring to the bijou size of the place. Harry also poked fun at the size of the abode when he said: "The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived there before must have been small."
Wren House, five bedrooms
Next door to Ivy Cottage is the five-bed Wren House, where The Duke of Kent currently resides. While it's not often revealed online, when it was the Duke's 85th birthday, he was played a special Happy Birthday song by the royal guards and the video was shared online. It revealed the property's traditional brick exterior, neat picket fence and white cottage windows.
Fan account @the.royaledit pointed out that it was a very modest building considering: "I love that this shows that the Kents live in a very normal place. The people who complain about the less senior royals living it up in luxury really don't have anything to complain about."
Tam Na Ghar, three bedrooms
The Prince and Princess of Wales have their pick of places to stay, but Tam Na Ghar is pretty meaningful as it was gifted to William by his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, shortly before her death in 2002. The home is situated on the Balmoral Estate, near to King Charles' beloved Birkhall residence.
The property is never pictured, but this maintains its privacy to this day, and it makes it the perfect place for the couple and their children to get away while in Scotland.
Wood Farm, five bedrooms
Positioned on the Sandringham Estate, this property is best known for being the late Prince Philip's safe haven where he sought solitude.
When Queen Elizabeth II and Philip were alive, winters there were low-key and Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, has previously shared his fond memories of Wood Farm.
"I used to love it there. It's so small you get to interact with them every day, rattle pans and play with the corgis!" Darren wrote on X. "And when The Queen looks into the kitchen after a busy week and says 'Thank you', you can't get a bigger compliment than that."
You may also like
Adelaide Cottage, four bedrooms
It wouldn't be a round-up of humble royal residences without a mention of the Wales family ditching their London life at Apartment 1A Kensington Palace for a quieter life in a four-bedroom cottage in Windsor.
While William and Kate are keen to keep details of their home on the down low, we have, however, had a recent insight into their bedroom décor.
During a recent visit to the Isle of Mull, where they visited the Aros Community Hall, they reminisced about their holiday to the island when they had been students.
"We came here for a weekend with some friends," said Prince William, with his wife noting that they had all walked up to a waterfall. Princess Kate added: "I brought home some watercolours and they're now in the bedroom on either side of the bed in Norfolk. I love collecting things and memories away from home."
Frogmore Cottage, five bedrooms
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were living in the UK with their son Archie, they were residing at the picture-perfect Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It used to be made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019.
In the couple's Netflix docuseries, a number of personal photographs popped up on screen, including a photograph of themselves inside the property's amazing kitchen as well as a look at bath time with baby Archie inside the family bathroom.
Y Bwthyn Bach, one bedroom
Okay, not strictly a royal home but this playhouse is certainly fancy enough to live in. When the late Queen Elizabeth II turned 6, she was treated to a brand-new playhouse that was 22 feet wide and 15 feet high.
It was installed in the grounds of Royal Lodge, where it is believed to remain today and even has running water inside. We're sure Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's grandchildren love playing here when they come to visit.