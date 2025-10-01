Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo leaves fans stunned over countryside house makeover

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has amassed 245,000 followers on his design company's Instagram feed, @banda.property. We adore their uploads, giving us glimpses into their incredible renovation results, and on Tuesday, it was the turn of a countryside home to blow us away. Check out the amazing project that met with unanimous love…

The team uploaded a video with snippets of the property ahead of a photoshoot, including people prepping the place with fresh flowers for the occasion. The start of the video included large gates opening, revealing the grandeur of the home's exterior. The caption read: "The setup at our Countryside Home before the shoot, which we’re so glad to finally share with you. Here’s a little glimpse into the look of this incredible house Banda designed, from the joinery details to the richly textured fabrics. An ode to greatness and space. We look forward to sharing more soon!"

Love from fans

As well as over 700 likes, comments came flooding in, giving praise to the design. "Wow this looks simply stunning!!!! Can’t wait to see the rest!" wrote one user, and: "Absolutely gorgeous," added another. Other people described the project as "chic" and we can't help but agree.

© Banda Property One of Banda Property's projects

Plane makeover

The company are used to transformations the world over, having completed home renovation projects in Dubai, Australia and America. Recently, they had a first, though, being asked to makeover a private jet instead of a residence as they expanded their business!

⁠A post read: "Welcome to Banda Volare.⁠ Our journey into the world of bespoke interiors for jets and yachts begins here, with the first glimpse into the G550 cabin.⁠ The design takes inspiration from the golden age of aviation, recalling the glamour of 1950s and 1960s airliners while discreetly integrating contemporary technology, a reflection of that era’s artistry and elegance, reimagined for today’s journeys.⁠"

It went on to say: "In this first view of the space, the lounge is defined by leather seats in cream, detailed with contrast suede piping and perforated backs, set against the depth of dark walnut cabinetry beyond. The cabin is wrapped in linen, lending softness against the walnut grab rail, while every element, from drink holders and fold-out tables to task lighting and fittings, has been realised in a custom bronze finish.⁠ Redefine your way of flying with Banda.⁠"

Beatrice's country home

Beatrice and Edoardo's own country home doesn't feature online as they like to keep their private property off the internet. But what we do know about the house they bought in 2021 is that it's a farmhouse that is said to be worth £3 million. The estate features sprawling gardens, a swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple bedrooms. There is also a separate guest house for visitors. The extra space is perfect for when relatives like Beatrice's sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank come to vis