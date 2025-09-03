Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo prepare for big adjustment with three kids

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are lucky enough to have two places to call home, along with their children, Sienna and Athena, and Edoardo's son Wolfie. They have accommodation inside St James's Palace and a six-bedroom house in the Cotswolds. It's time for the family to say goodbye to the latter after staying there for the summer season, as they will need to return to London to be close to the children's schools.

We know that weekdays are spent in London for the family, as in 2024, as Edoardo clarified to The Times that the family reside in London during the week for school. But their £3.5 million converted farmhouse has, no doubt, provided a sanctuary for them during the summer, especially because it features tennis courts, endless gardens and an outdoor swimming pool. Being in the Cotswolds would have also meant Edoardo was closer to his mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, who lives in Oxfordshire.

© UK Press via Getty Images Beatrice, Edoardo and their blended family are set for a big change

It is believed the family also headed to Scotland, along with other royals, to bask in the glory of Balmoral Castle. It is a annual tradition that the whole family seem to enjoy. Beatrice's cousin, Prince William has recalled: "My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command – and, yes, the odd midge," William has said. "George, Charlotte and Louis are already aware of how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they’re beginning to create their own cherished memories there, too."

While we've not seen any glimpses inside their country abode, their pad in London has been showcased in various video calls. Sarah Ferguson's daughter previously sat in a room painted beige where she had a very special photo on the wall – an Italian scene – which is where she got engaged to Edoardo.

Inside St James's Palace

Beatrice on a video call from her St James's Palace home with sentimental photo on the wall

Princess Beatrice's home is situated within one of the private sections of St James's Palace, which is completely off bounds, so is not often pictured, but other parts of the building have been wonderfully showcased by the Royal Collection Trust on Instagram – totally blowing us away with its stunning grandeur.

A clip revealed a grand red-carpet staircase and a look at the red, white and gold Queen Anne Room. Another special room, the entrée room, was revealed with giant portraits on the walls and finally, the Throne Room was unveiled. All equally as spectacular!

Fans loved the rare glimpses inside the lesser-seen palace and took to the comments section to express their joy. "Love the St James’s Palace content! There are almost no plans of the state rooms and or internal portraits online, so it's still fairly mysterious," penned one, and: "Sublime," added another.

Princess Eugenie's split living arrangements

Meanwhile, Beatrice's sister does not live within palace walls – instead, she lives on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have Ivy Cottage in London to spend time in, as well as their property in Portugal. Jack lives where he works, on a luxury development on a stunning coastal strip, where prices start at £3.6 million.



© Instagram Princess Eugenie's two sons on a plane

Princess Eugenie, who occasionally shares the odd family snap from her beach visits, opened up about how much her sons love the ocean in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "They love swimming," the 35-year-old revealed about her two boys, August and Ernest. "The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher," she added, "so we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it." She also gave a rare comment on their interior design – "We have whales and dolphins all across the walls."