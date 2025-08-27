HELLO! readers settle debate over Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's 'unsuitable' children's room

Royal homes are often very grand, ultra decadent and packed with character, but Princess Beatrice's husband of five years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, seems to prefer a much more modern style – as he demonstrates with his designs for his interiors company, Banda Property. After showcasing a super-minimal children's bedroom earlier this year, with very little colour and a distinct lack of toys, we asked HELLO! readers what they thought of it. With 60 per cent disproving of the room design and branding it "unsuitable", let's take a closer look at the room…

The original post, shared to 245,000 followers, shows a large cream room with a table and chairs, in-built cushioned seating area, a row of fitted cupboards and a large window seat.

The caption read: "A fresh and creamy palette sets the tone in this children’s bedroom - soft, calm, and full of charm.

"A built-in banquette nestles into the bay window, creating the perfect corner for reading or daydreaming. A bed with a fabric canopy adds a playful touch, while a small round table invites games and creativity.

"A desk tucked neatly to one side offers a quiet space for older children to focus and unwind."

HELLO! readers were asked if this was a "suitable" room for a child, and 60 per cent said 'No'.

Opinions surfaced in the Instagram comments section when the design was first showcased.

Disagreement on Instagram

Applauding the design, one user wrote: "Wow, this children's bedroom is so beautiful and calm. I absolutely love the train set," and another penned: "So cute."

Not so convinced by the muted room, one commented: "Can't imagine an actual child in this space. One small (no matter how pretty) train set isn’t realistic for how children play. I rather pity the child made to live in this world; No toys, no chaos, no colour and no fun!"

Another added: "Beautiful! Where do they play? Where is the color in the room? Perfect for a magazine, not for a child’s growing brain."

Edoardo's son's room

Wolfie has a wall of games behind a red curtain

We do not know what Beatrice's and Edoardo's children's rooms look like as they prefer to keep them out of the spotlight; however, we have glimpsed inside the room of Edoardo's eldest child, Wolfie, whom he shares with ex Dara Haung.

Wolfie's mother is also an interior designer, but she decided to let her son design his own room, a brave move some parents might say, but it turned out rather well. She revealed all on her Instagram account, showing that there's plenty of colour involved…

A panoramic clip of the funky space showed a gaming area with black and red chair, geometric black and red wallpaper and an entire corner of the room covered by a stage-worthy red curtain.

© Instagram Dara has designed her own home (apart from Wolfie's room)

Behind the curtain are multiple shelves, filled with toys and games.

During the transformation, Dara wrote: "Helping little man build his gaming mancave. He designed it himself. Stay tuned."

Looks like Wolfie may have a budding design career, just like his parents!