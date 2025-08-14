Princess Beatrice’s 'mysterious' home is so grand in ultra-rare video

While royalty and palaces go hand in hand, lots of royal family members actually don't reside in palaces, instead they have stately homes, country mansions and even cottages these days. The King’s niece, Princess Beatrice, however, is one of the lucky royals to call a palace her home – although she doesn’t occupy the whole thing!

Beatrice's home is situated within one of the private sections of St James's Palace. As the building is not open to the public, we rarely get to see inside, however, a brand-new video (seen above) shared by the Royal Collection Trust has given us a unique chance.

© Alamy St James' Palace is the oldest palace in London

The clip shows a grand red-carpet staircase and a look at the red, white and gold Queen Anne Room. Another special room, the entrée room was revealed with giant portraits on the walls and finally, the Throne Room was showcased. All equally as spectacular!

Fans loved the rare glimpses and took to the comments section to express their joy. "Love the St. James’s Palace content! There are almost no plans of the state rooms and or internal portraits online, so it's still fairly mysterious," penned one, and: "Sublime," added another.

What are Princess Beatrice's private quarters like?

Over the years, the royal has given a few video interviews from inside the palace, allowing us to peek at her backdrop, soaking in the colour schemes and any glimpses of personal touches we could see.

Beatrice revealed a sentimental photo at home

Sarah Ferguson's daughter previously sat in a neutral-hued room where she revealed very special photo on the wall. The couple got engaged in Italy in 2019, and it appears to be a photo of an Italian location with its blue skies and hilly landscape covered with buildings.

Beatrice's husband Edoardo is an interior designer and in a chat about his company's work, he explained how they transform city abodes into tranquil spaces, so this gave us an insight into their home's vibe.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is an interior designer

"We strive to create spaces that express calm and offer a serene respite, especially working within some of the world’s most hectic cities and capitals," Edoardo says. The Banda look takes the slightly rustic edges you find in a country home and reimagines them into a luxe yet liveable urban space.

"We believe a home should be a sanctuary, meticulously curated to balance beauty and functionality. Our philosophy centres on crafting environments that inspire tranquility while also embracing the vibrancy of their surrounding context," he said.

Beatrice's country home

The couple have a Cotswolds home

The family also have an extra-special Cotswolds retreat. In a rare interview that Edoardo gave to The Times, he clarified that they still use their St James's Palace home in the week due to school commitments. So it seems like the country pad is for weekend usage.

The converted farmhouse is said to be worth £3 million, and it has sprawling gardens, a swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple bedrooms. Plenty of space is ideal as Beatrice also a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Wolfie, who comes to visit regularly. Beatrice uses the term bonus son to describe him, which is so sweet.