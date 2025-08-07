Princess Beatrice's husband drops hints about 'serene' palace home

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is an interior design pro, with his own company, and now he's opened up about his signature style.

Edoardo's words were shared on his company Banda Property's Instagram account.

Edoardo's signature interior style revealed

"We strive to create spaces that express calm and offer a serene respite, especially working within some of the world’s most hectic cities and capitals," Edoardo says. The Banda look takes the slightly rustic edges you find in a country home and reimagines them into a luxe yet liveable urban space.

"We believe a home should be a sanctuary, meticulously curated to balance beauty and functionality. Our philosophy centres on crafting environments that inspire tranquillity while also embracing the vibrancy of their surrounding context."

His own main home is right in the heart of a city, as it's inside St James's Palace, so there's every chance that he has created a "serene respite" inside its walls.

We don't often get to see into the private palace, but occasionally Beatrice has appeared via video call, giving us a chance to peer into the backdrop and admire her surroundings.

© Alamy St James' Palace is the oldest palace in London

Sarah Ferguson's daughter previously sat in a neutral-hued room where she had a very special photo on the wall. The couple got engaged in Italy in 2019, and it appears to be a photo of an Italian location.

Beatrice revealed a beautiful photograph at her private home

Another space inside their property, which they share with their two girls, Sienna and Athena, has a bolder design with a burnt orange shade. The room features a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

© Teenage Cancer Trust Beatrice seen inside her private resdience

London living for school commitments

In 2024, Edoardo clarified that the family reside in London during the week, despite acquiring a Cotswold property in 2021.

In a rare interview that Edoardo gave to The Times, he explained that they still use their St James's Palace home due to school commitments. This means the family have a split living situation between both homes, but largely use their London base.

© UK Press via Getty Images Wolfie with Beatrice and Edoardo on Christmas Day 2024

The article was focused on Edoardo's £42 million design project in Belgravia for his company, and part of the piece reads: "He says he will see the site often when he walks his youngest to school from their grace-and-favour apartment in St James’s Palace and then proceeds to his design studio on the King’s Road."

Edoardo also has one son, Wolfie, who attends school in London and lives with his mother, Dara Haung, nearby.