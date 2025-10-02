King Charles to open 'enchanting wonderland' his grandchildren would love

It may only be 1 October, but His Majesty King Charles III and his team are already making plans for November as they have just announced that Luminate is returning to the Sandringham Estate this winter. After sundown, the grounds are transformed into a spectacular light show for visitors to marvel at. It's been a hit in previous years, and royal fans are already excited about its comeback…

The news was shared via an Instagram post on Wednesday, with three images of the gardens with twinkling lights. The caption read: "@luminateuk returns to The Sandringham Estate this winter, transforming The Royal Parkland into an enchanting after-dark wonderland. Follow a mile-long trail through the Parkland, lit by thousands of twinkling lights and set to music. You can also take a ride on the vintage funfair, toast marshmallows under the stars, and indulge in festive food and drinks from the Sandringham Courtyard Restaurant. Book your tickets today via the link in our bio."

Instagram users were very pleased with the good news, and some added praise in the comments section of the post. "Cannot wait! We've been for the past two years, it's absolutely magical!" wrote one follower, and: "Our favourite way to start the winter celebrations - exploring Luminate at Sandringham," added another.

The team have organised specific dates where dogs will be allowed to join in with the trail, and there are also dedicated sensory slots, tailored to those with additional sensory needs. It's the perfect evening out for families, and it sounds like the sort of thing Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, would enjoy.

William and Kate's children would no doubt be fans of the event

Markets at Balmoral

It's not just Sandringham that's getting all the fun, as Balmoral Castle has artisan markets coming to its grounds later this month. The website reads: "Join us for the Autumn Artisan Markets, run by Exclusively Highlands. Wander through all the stalls brimming with exquisite food, crafts, and gifts. Enjoy a day of shopping and delight in the creativity of talented artisans." It's a free market, and car parking costs £5.

Markets are set to open at Balmoral soon

Christmas shop at Buckingham Palace

Next month, festivities will come to Buckingham Palace in the form of a pop-up Christmas shop. The Royal Collection Trust has explained: "From 14th November to 5th January, our reimagined Royal Mews shop will be reopened, serving as a premier destination for all your Christmas gifts, tree decorations and festive food. As well as offering our bestselling gift ideas, this year the Royal Mews store will feature a full-size advent calendar with daily reveals of new products, limited editions, exclusive treats and special collector's items. Check back later for updates on what the Royal Mews Christmas Pop Up has in store for you this Christmas."