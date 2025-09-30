Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles counts down to closure of award-winning home
Subscribe
King Charles counts down to closure of award-winning home

King Charles counts down to closure of award-winning home

His Majesty King Charles III's cherished home, Highgrove, is currently open to members of the public, but that's set to change

Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

His Majesty King Charles III is extremely proud of the gardens at his beloved country home, Highgrove, so much so that he's had them open for public viewing since 1996. On Monday, the monarch's team shared a brand-new reel to their Instagram page, showing stunning clips of the mesmerising garden, as they prepare to count down to the gates closing for the rest of the year. There are a few more October dates still available for people to book and see the grounds up close, but after that, Highgrove Gardens will be closed until 2026. 

The reel received over 700 likes and showcased multiple corners of the glorious gardens, including magical walkways, secluded areas and the view of the back of Charles and Camilla's country home. The video focused on the autumnal beauty found around the place with the leaves on the trees already turning golden brown.

It was captioned: "Stepping into autumn at Highgrove Gardens. Today, our Autumn Walks begin, and we are welcoming visitors to experience the changing seasons at Highgrove. Some tickets are still available both for Autumn Walks (which include sweet or savoury scones served with tea or coffee) and Autumn Walks with Lunch (which includes a two-course lunch in our Orchard Room restaurant). Visit the link in bio to book your spot."

Award-winning space

Charles' 'carpet garden' within the grounds actually won a silver-gilt medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2001. The whole concept was actually based on a sketch that Charles had drawn, inspired by a Turkish carpet he had inside his home. It was created with a show-stopping mosaic fountain at the centre, and colourful flowers such as roses and fuchsias around it. "I couldn't help feeling what fun it would be to use those patterns and colours to create a theme for a garden," Charles said when speaking about the carpet that inspired it all.

King Charles weeding© Getty
King Charles has plowed his care for the environment into Highgrove gardens
King Charles at Highgrove House © Chris Jackson
The monarch is proud of what he has achieved

Balmoral re-opening

Charles' Scottish home, Balmoral, is set to re-open on 1 October, after a short closure and visitors will have an extra special surprise if they rock up between 17 – 19 October, as the grounds will be transformed into a magical market. The website reads: "Join us for the Autumn Artisan Markets, run by Exclusively Highlands. Wander through all the stalls brimming with exquisite food, crafts, and gifts. Enjoy a day of shopping and delight in the creativity of talented artisans." It's a free market, and car parking costs £5. 

Balmoral castle
Balmoral has special autumn plans

LISTEN: How Donald Trump might have inspired the Princess of Wales state banquet look

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More