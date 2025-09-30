King Charles counts down to closure of award-winning home

His Majesty King Charles III is extremely proud of the gardens at his beloved country home, Highgrove, so much so that he's had them open for public viewing since 1996. On Monday, the monarch's team shared a brand-new reel to their Instagram page, showing stunning clips of the mesmerising garden, as they prepare to count down to the gates closing for the rest of the year. There are a few more October dates still available for people to book and see the grounds up close, but after that, Highgrove Gardens will be closed until 2026.

The reel received over 700 likes and showcased multiple corners of the glorious gardens, including magical walkways, secluded areas and the view of the back of Charles and Camilla's country home. The video focused on the autumnal beauty found around the place with the leaves on the trees already turning golden brown.

It was captioned: "Stepping into autumn at Highgrove Gardens. Today, our Autumn Walks begin, and we are welcoming visitors to experience the changing seasons at Highgrove. Some tickets are still available both for Autumn Walks (which include sweet or savoury scones served with tea or coffee) and Autumn Walks with Lunch (which includes a two-course lunch in our Orchard Room restaurant). Visit the link in bio to book your spot."

Award-winning space

Charles' 'carpet garden' within the grounds actually won a silver-gilt medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2001. The whole concept was actually based on a sketch that Charles had drawn, inspired by a Turkish carpet he had inside his home. It was created with a show-stopping mosaic fountain at the centre, and colourful flowers such as roses and fuchsias around it. "I couldn't help feeling what fun it would be to use those patterns and colours to create a theme for a garden," Charles said when speaking about the carpet that inspired it all.

© Getty King Charles has plowed his care for the environment into Highgrove gardens

© Chris Jackson The monarch is proud of what he has achieved

Balmoral re-opening

Charles' Scottish home, Balmoral, is set to re-open on 1 October, after a short closure and visitors will have an extra special surprise if they rock up between 17 – 19 October, as the grounds will be transformed into a magical market. The website reads: "Join us for the Autumn Artisan Markets, run by Exclusively Highlands. Wander through all the stalls brimming with exquisite food, crafts, and gifts. Enjoy a day of shopping and delight in the creativity of talented artisans." It's a free market, and car parking costs £5.

Balmoral has special autumn plans