Prince William's childhood injuries with cousins that led to changes at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales has appeared on Eugene Levy's show, The Reluctant Traveler, which aired on Apple TV+ on Friday, 3 October. The future king took the actor on a tour of Windsor Castle after casually arriving for the chat on an e-scooter. During the meeting, the pair walked through St George's Hall, and Prince William pointed out that part of the room had been modified after sustained injuries there as a child.

William recalled how he and his cousins would end up with "massive splinters" from running up and down the old oak floor, which has now been carpeted. "My children don't realise how lucky they are," he joked. "They’ve got a big old carpet they can run down and there's no splinters." He then added: "We come in after hours and chase each other around sometimes."

During the conversation, William's attention turned to Henry VIII’s armour, when the Prince revealed that his history isn't up to scratch, but his son's is. "George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates," he admitted.

© Courtesy of Apple Eugene and William met at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle wheels

Another surprise from the show may be William's chosen mode of transport – an e-scooter! He uses it to nip around the castle grounds with ease. Eugene was left stunned when the royal arrived on two wheels, and when HELLO! shared the video clip on Instagram, user reactions were brilliant. "The coolest future King," penned one, and: "I never thought I could adore and love [him] more," added another. A third joked: "The Prince of Wheels."



The meet took a serious turn when Eugenue asked about William's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Watch the moment William opened up about missing her:

WATCH: Prince William opens up about missing his grandmother

Castle changes

As well as adding carpets, there are a number of changes that the castle has undergone in recent years. King Charles has spearheaded a number of projects since becoming head of the monarchy. He likes to ensure practices are as green as possible in all royal households, and the 955-year-old building has had solar panels installed on the roof for the first time as part of a drive to reach net zero in future. Thousands of new saplings have been planted across the estate, encouraging more wildlife to the area. Plus, His Majesty has had electric car charging ports added to the historic building.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Windsor Castle has undergone changes recently

© Getty Images Forest Lodge is Prince William's new home

William's new home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to relocate later this year from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, and the move will mean that the family are a little further away from Windsor Castle. The property is three miles away from the iconic royal residence, but it is thought William will still use it frequently for royal meetings, trying to keep his private home for family matters, despite it being rather large.