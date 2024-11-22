Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles makes changes to Princes William and Harry's childhood treehouse - photos
Subscribe
King Charles makes changes to Princes William and Harry's childhood treehouse - photos
William, Charles and Harry© Getty

King Charles makes changes to Princes William and Harry's childhood treehouse

The royal brothers spent their younger years at Highgrove House

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince William and Prince Harry would escape from London at their father King Charles' country home, Highgrove House, where the royal brothers had their own secret underground club and a specially-made treehouse.

And now the wooden hideaway in the gardens of Charles' Gloucestershire retreat has been given a very special makeover.

The treehouse was originally built in the late 1980s for the young princes in the historic Stumpery Garden at Highgrove and now it's been carefully re-thatched by an alumnus of The King's Foundation Building Craft Programme, to restore it to its former glory.

The treehouse, which was christened Hollyroodhouse House in a nod to its shape and the royal family's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, still contains a play tea set used by William and Harry when they were youngsters.

Take a look in the video below…

WATCH: William and Harry's childhood treehouse gets a makeover

Ben Collyns, 36, was taught thatching as part of his studies with The King's Foundation, a charity which teaches traditional skills at education workshops on site at Highgrove.

Ben was taught thatching through the The King's Foundation Building Craft Programme© The King’s Foundation
Ben was taught thatching through the The King's Foundation Building Craft Programme

Speaking about the project, he said: "It was an honour to have taken part in The King's Foundation's education programme in 2011 to 2012 and an even greater honour to be invited back to work on the treehouse at Highgrove Gardens.  

"Studying with The King's Foundation helped establish my business and instilled a real sense of pride in my journey as a craftsman. Through the placements I worked on, I was not only able to learn new techniques but also build a network of friends and contacts that I'm still in touch with today. 

Ben gets to work on the treehouse roof© The King’s Foundation
Ben gets to work on the treehouse roof

"It is so important we continue to practice traditional skills to protect them for the next generation and I'm thrilled to be part of that movement alongside The King's Foundation."

The treehouse was built in 1988 for William and Harry© The King's Foundation
The treehouse was built in 1988 for William and Harry

Highgrove House was purchased by the Duchy of Cornwall from Maurice Macmillan, with Charles remodelling the Georgian house in 1987 to use it as a family home.

With the change in the line of succession in 2022, Prince William is now effectively his father's landlord as he now runs the Duchy. But Charles rents the house from the Duchy to use as a residence.

The finished treehouse© The King's Foundation
The finished treehouse

The treehouse can be seen on public garden tours at Highgrove, which run from April to October every year. Tickets for Spring 2025 will go on sale in the New Year. 

 For more information, visit highgrovegardens.com

LISTEN: Why William has to be involved in peace-talks with Charles and Harry

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More