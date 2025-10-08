Dame Jilly Cooper's incredible country home that could go to 2 children after star's 'unexpected' death

Dame Jilly Cooper died on 5 October, aged 88, after suffering a fall at her home and passing away later in hospital. The Rivals author sold 11 million copies of her books in the UK alone, but as well as her passion for writing, she loved nothing more than being at her Gloucestershire home, located in the sleepy village of Bisley. Take a look…

© Getty Images The house is picture-perfect Jilly's home exterior The large building is traditionally designed with a dormer window in the roof and stone bricks. The exterior is covered in climbing plants, creating the most amazing vista. Outside the property, there is a ha-ha wall. The National Trust website explains the type of wall: "A ha-ha is a type of sunken fence that was commonly used in landscaped gardens and parks in the 18th century. The point of the ha-ha was to give the viewer of the garden the illusion of an unbroken, continuous rolling lawn, whilst providing boundaries for grazing livestock." This is a feature that Prince William and Princess Kate are set to have in their new home, Forest Lodge.



© Getty Images Jilly posing outside her property Jilly's gardens In 1988, Jilly posed in her traditional English country garden. Her property features a sweet wooden bridge, making the grounds fairytale-esque. Closer to the main house, there is a pristine lawn that's been mowed to perfection. This is the epitome of countryside bliss, don't you think?



© Getty Images Jilly posing by her wall of books Jilly's living room During the 1988 photoshoot, the star's lounge area was revealed. Unsurprisingly, it's full of books with a wall of shelves dedicated to reading material. As well as a cord sofa and patterned rug, the room features a cushioned armchair and what appears to be a piano.



© Getty Images Her property looks out over the countryside Jilly's living room in 2000 In 2000, Jilly invited cameras into her property again and posed in her lounge once more. The remodelled room still had a cosy feel with a sofa, a chair and a small writing desk in the corner. In the window is a large wooden table with a statue, pots and plants. The sofa is brimming with a selection of quirky cushions, featuring a duck, a dog and flowers on various designs.

Jilly's love of the countryside

Jilly's hit novel, Rivals, which has been adapted for TV, is set in the gorgeous countryside and speaking about the setting, the writer once said: "I just fell in love with the countryside, that was what made me come alive. I was having an affair with the whole of the Cotswolds."

© Getty Author Jilly Cooper poses with her medal after she was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London

Jilly's children, Felix and Emily

The cherished property in the countryside will likely be passed down to her two adopted children, Felix and Emily, after her husband Leo passed away in 2013. He had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for over 10 years and then died at home.

Announcing her death, her children Felix and Emily said: "Mum, was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us."