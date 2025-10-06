Nicole Kidman's £65k-per-month London pad where she processed Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are going through the process of a divorce, with the news of their split making its way into the public domain last week. However, it has now been reported that the Holland actress, 58, split from the country music singer, 57, long before it went public. Over the summer, Nicole spent time in London as she was filming the sequel to her 1998 hit movie Practical Magic, and, as a result, rented a pad in the capital city for the duration of her stay. It is from this property, according to the Daily Mail, that Nicole started to come to terms with her life change.

The newspaper reported that shortly after she arrived in the UK in July, Nicole began processing her split from her husband of 19 years. As a result, the time in London meant the actress was offered time away from her partner to come to terms with their separation before returning to the family home in Nashville, where she would commence divorce proceedings.

© Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have split after 19 years of marriage

Where did Nicole Kidman live in London?

It has been reported that while staying in London, Nicole rented the former home of 1980s singer and star of Culture Club, Boy George. The Grade II-listed property is situated in a prime position with views over Hampstead Heath, ideal for her commute to set at the Warner Bros studios in Hertfordshire and Worcester Park in Surrey.

© Getty Nicole Kidman attended Wimbledon in July while renting a property in London

The property boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a roof terrace, meditation room, and a cinema, and costs a staggering £65,000 per month to rent. It is from this residence that Nicole was based when she attended the Wimbledon men's final alongside Anna Wintour in July. Hampstead Heath is a famously star-studded area with the likes of Harry Styles and Dua Lipa retreating from public view there. Aside from Nicole's rental property, she has a host of homes that she shares with Keith Urban, which will presumably have to be divided up as part of their divorce settlement.

"As well as their wholesome family base in Nashville, Nicole and Keith have other portfolio assets, including a penthouse in Sydney. With their teenage daughters still to consider, Nicole could retain use of the Nashville home as a place for them to co-parent," Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, said following the news of the couple's split. "Celebrity divorces can be drawn out because of the complex real estate situation of owning homes in different places, so this process could roll on for years."