Why Prince William didn't allow Eugene Levy to film at Adelaide Cottage

Prince William has given a candid interview to Hollywood actor Eugene Levy for his Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler. But the in-depth chat happened at Windsor Castle and not Prince William's home, Adelaide Cottage, despite it being so close. Here's why the Prince of Wales chose not to invite the Schitt's Creek actor into his four-bed home…

Privacy for his family

First and foremost, Prince William has always maintained a level of privacy for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their current home, Adelaide Cottage, hasn't been pictured inside, and he does not conduct official meetings there. It is very much a private family home, and he likes to keep it that way. Instead, William chooses to conduct his royal duties at the nearby Windsor Castle, which is where he hosted Eugene, giving him quite the grand tour!

© Courtesy of Apple Eugene and William outside Windsor Castle

The lure of a castle

When someone goes to interview royalty, it seems only fitting that they would get to step inside a special royal residence, so that's perhaps another reason William chose to have the conversation at the castle. It's the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world, featuring over 1,000 rooms – so it's safe to say, it's rather impressive!

Tales during the castle tour

© Courtesy of Apple William gave Eugene a tour of Windsor Castle

As he and Eugene walked through St George's Hall inside the castle, William recounted his childhood memories there. He admitted that he and his cousins would end up with "massive splinters" from running up and down the old oak floor, which has since been carpeted. "My children don't realise how lucky they are, they've got a big old carpet they can run down and there's no splinters," he says. "We come in after hours and chase each other around sometimes."

WATCH: What we know about Prince William's private home

He also touched on the fact that he would spend time with his grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, where he would visit them for "the best tea ever". The late Queen was a great hostess, and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, has admitted that she would also often visit for tea.

Prince William's new home

© Getty Images Prince William's new home

Prince William and his family are set to relocate from Adelaide Cottage to a much bigger property, Forest Lodge. While this will give them more space, it is believed they will still keep the property largely under wraps and not allow members of the public to see too much inside. The house is undergoing renovations ahead of the big move, to bring the interiors up to date and also secure the perimeter for maximum safety.



Neighbours have been put out by the changes in the area, when a car park with gate access to Windsor Great Park shut for good. According to The Sun, an order read: "Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease."