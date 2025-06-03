Prince William and Princess Kate's intruder scare on royal estate

The royal family have suffered a security breach, just minutes away from Prince William and Princess Kate's private family home of Adelaide Cottage where they live with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It has been reported that on Sunday lunchtime, a man illegally gained access to Windsor Castle, and the Wales family live nearby in their home on the same estate.

The Sun reports that it was a man who infiltrated castle grounds by climbing over a wall.

The incident was quickly resolved by Met Police Royal and Specialist Protection Command, who are the team who preside over this royal residence.

The publication also reports that the suspect was questioned by Thames Valley Police before being let out on bail.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “At just after 1pm on Sunday a man entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle.

“He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested. He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle.”

It is believed no one was hurt during this incident and it is thought that Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children were not there at the time.

The family choose to keep their countryside life largely out of the public eye, and that was part of the reason for their move from London to Windsor – more privacy and more security.

It's very different from their life at Kensington Palace where they were in a media goldfish bowl, also living in what is essentially also a tourist attraction.

Sandringham scare

Security is, of course, of utmost importance for the British royal family and in April this year, security was stepped up at King Charles' Sandringham home after unannounced drones were spotted flying above the property.

No-fly restrictions were requested by security services on 4 March, days after the King hosted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Drones were reportedly seen flying over the estate, which sparked a security scare.

Prince Harry's security debate

Prince Harry's big fallout with his family has also been over the topic of security, with the Prince wanting protection when he's in the UK in future.

At the start of May Prince Harry lost a challenge at the Court of Appeal over his personal security arrangements.

Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis dismissed Harry's appeal about him receiving a different degree of protection when in the country.

Harry keeps his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet safe in Montecito with an array of security measures including in-person security staff and a network of cameras on their sprawling $21 million estate.