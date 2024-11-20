King Charles' home targeted by crossbow attack, and more chilling royal break-ins

Many royal residences are not only guarded by ground staff but are fitted with secret entrances, surrounded by high-tech security fences and manned with surveillance.

That doesn't mean, however, that the homes of King Charles and his royal family have been completely immune to break-ins.

In a shocking breach of royal security, masked intruders found their way into the grounds of Windsor Castle just this month - just steps away from where the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were peacefully sleeping.

The shocking incident unfolded as the family enjoyed a quiet night at their residence, Adelaide Cottage, while chaos erupted mere minutes from their doorstep.

In light of the unnerving incident, HELLO! revisits the most memorable times royal homes were broken into…

© danieldep Windsor Castle, 2024 The audacious raid which occurred in November saw two intruders reportedly use a stolen truck to smash through a security gate, gaining access to Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle estate. Once inside, they made off with a farm pick-up truck and a quad bike, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The now-destroyed gate is notably one of the closest exits to Adelaide Cottage, a route often used by William, Kate, and their children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six—for their daily comings and goings.

© Getty Windsor Castle, 2021 It's not the first time Windsor Castle has been at the heart of an intruder attack. In December 2021, Jaswant Singh Chail climbed into the Windsor Castle grounds, which is now owned by King Charles, with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day and later declared: "I’m here to kill the Queen." The intruder deliberately modelled his break-in attire off Star Wars villains of which he was a fan, wearing dark clothes and a metal mask. He reportedly sent a homemade video to family and friends on WhatsApp in which he apologised for what he was about to do and called himself a "Sith" and "Darth Chailus". Jaswant was sentenced to nine years in prison, with a further five years on extended licence.

© COO7 Buckingham Palace, 1982 It was one of the most infamous security breaches in royal history, and one that is still hard to believe more than four decades later, but in the summer of 1982, Michael Fagin scaled the roof of Buckingham Palace and broke into the late Queen Elizabeth II's bedroom. The unemployed house painter scaled the walls of the royal residence before breaking in and making his way to Her Late Majesty's bedroom while she slept, waking her up. Initial reports said that the intruder had perched on the edge of the late monarch's bed and that they had a long conversation; however, Michael said in a 2012 interview to The Independent that the Queen left the room immediately to seek security.

© Photo: Instagram Skaugum, 2024 Skaugum, the Norwegian royal residence of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in September 2024. According to Norwegian news outlet Se og Hør, the burglary occurred after Mette-Marit's son Marius, held a "wild" party at the royal couple's residence. The 27-year-old had been involved in a series of alleged crimes leading up to the event, and was arrested for the third time in November 2024 on suspicion of rape.



Shortly after the party, members of a known motorcycle gang stole private items both of high crown value and personal value to the Crown Prince family.