Victoria Beckham's husband David divulges major secret about how they afforded £2.5m 'Beckingham Palace'

Victoria Beckham's documentary has dropped on Netflix, and as well as bombshells about her eating disorder, the Spice Girls star has been brutally honest about her fashion brand's financial difficulties. During the part when they spoke about David having to provide investment for the VB brand to stop it going under, the footballer revealed an interesting fact about their first home – it was actually Victoria who paid for it!

The England star confessed: "When we met, she was a lot richer than me. She actually bought our first house in Hertfordshire, known as Beckingham Palace. So, for her to have to come to me and say, 'We need some more money, the business needs more money', that was hard for both of us." Eventually, David said he couldn't keep pumping money into the fashion brand, and Victoria found an external investor. Now, the brand is going from strength to strength with a lucrative beauty line to boot.

What was Beckingham Palace like?

The property may have been branded Beckingham Palace by the media, who drew similarities to the grandness of Buckingham Palace, but it was formally known as Rowneybury House. Victoria acquired it for herself and David back in 1999 for a dazzling £2.5 million. By the time they went on to sell it in 2014, it sold for £11.5 million – so quite the successful investment!

The sprawling estate boasted a maze, a swimming pool and 24 acres of land. They went to town with the interiors, investing millions for a massive makeover. According to The Independent, Spice Girls star Victoria said: "It's an old house and I've themed every room. There's a room like a tart's boudoir, with leopard print everywhere and a mirrored ceiling. Then there's our bedroom, which is quite virginal and white, with a big four-poster, old-oak bed."

By the time the house was sold to multi-millionaire Neil Utley, it featured a private woodland chapel, fake ancient ruins that formed a playground, and even a football pitch.

Essex Live reports that the security at the property was extensive due to the couple's very high public profiles. It is believed to have had two fences, seven watchtowers and hundreds of cameras to keep David, Victoria and their young son, Brooklyn, safe.

Where do the Beckhams live now?

© Instagram The Beckham family love spending time at their Cotswolds estate

The family has an extensive property portfolio that spans the world. They have a main residence in London worth a spectacular £31 million, as well as their beloved Cotswolds hideaway, which features heavily in the documentary. The Beckhams also have a waterfront mega-mansion in Miami.