David and Victoria Beckham's sanctuary for 'togetherness' amid on-going family tensions

David and Victoria Beckham are currently going through a tough time with the ongoing fallout between themselves and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. They use their Cotswolds home as a weekend retreat, and it's the ideal place to hunker down amid the drama.

The property is a converted barn and has a rustic feel throughout with exposed brick and wooden beams. At the heart of the home is a stunning open-plan kitchen space, and interior designer Claire Garner has revealed exactly why this area is perfect for family "togetherness".

She notes that "Pinterest’s summer trend report has named Rustic Farmhouse as one of the biggest home décor trends of the season", and it's often used in social spaces like kitchens, which we can see beautifully executed at the Beckhams' residence.

© Netflix David and Victoria Beckham in their Cotswold home

"I see this trend working particularly well in kitchens and living spaces. These are the rooms where family and friends gather and the rustic farmhouse style really enhances that sense of warmth and togetherness. A shaker kitchen with aged brass hardware, open shelves displaying handmade pottery or a reclaimed wood dining table would all sit perfectly within this look."

Over the years, we've seen many glimpses into this area as David loves to get stuck into cooking.

The space is ideal for cooking and entertaining simultaneously

The family have open shelving, which is a trend very popular right now across the board, whether you have a rustic or modern home. There's also a giant wood-fired pizza oven and a large wooden island with a row of matching stools.

Windows in the kitchen overlook the property's stunning grounds, and an abundance of greenery can be seen out of the glass pane.

© Victoria Beckham Harper Beckham in the family kitchen

The cooking area leads into their grand dining room, which also has a beautifully rustic feel, and that's where the entertaining and socialising can continue.

© Photo: Instagram Check out the amazing dining space

Will the Beckhams reunite?

While it's unclear why the feud started, it appears to be rumbling on with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, unfollowing Brooklyn's brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on social media.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn is reporting 'feuding' with his parents David and Victoria

There were claims that the feud was over Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, who was alleged to have previously dated Brooklyn, but Kim has dismissed those rumours, reiterating that she has never been romantically involved with him.

Although Brooklyn has been absent from several family celebrations and didn't acknowledge his father's knighthood, there is still hope of a family reconciliation, as he did wish his little sister Harper a happy 14th birthday. "Happy birthday Harper we love u x," he wrote, alongside a picture of himself and his wife with Harper, taken at Victoria's show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024.