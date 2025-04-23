David and Victoria Beckham's terrace at $60m Miami mansion needs to be seen to be believed

Springtime is a special time of the year for the Beckhams as both David and Victoria celebrate their birthdays. Last weekend, just before the Easter holidays, Victoria marked her 51st birthday with her loved ones.

Although the former Spice Girl and the former Manchester United player have many lavish homes to their name where they can host birthday festivities, their waterfront mega-mansion in Miami was the destination of choice.

Victoria shared a series of impressive snaps for her big birthday weekend in Florida where she and David, who will celebrate his 50th on 2nd May, plus two of their four children, Romeo and Harper, enjoyed a speed boat ride on the glittering blue waters of Biscayne Bay.

The family also hosted friends at their mammoth home, which overlooks the beautiful water, and one photo showed the stunning terrace area as we've never seen it.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham marked her birthday with lavish celebrations with her family in Miami where the family own a $60m mansion on the water of Biscayne Bay

Harper, 13, and Romeo, 20, stood proudly next to their parents for a photo on the outdoor area which is located at the rear of their property.

The terrace is made up of decadent tiles which seamlessly leads onto grass, decorated with towering palm trees, before immediately dropping onto the bay.

The terrace also affords the family incredible views of the Miami skyline in the distance, which was lit up beautifully by the sunset in the photo.

© Instagram The Beckhams enjoyed a boat trip in Miami, Florida for Victoria's 51st birthday

The Beckhams' Miami residence is a sight to behold

Although they only moved their belongings into their $60 million home last year, the Beckhams aren't strangers to Miami.

Ever since former professional player David invested in Inter Miami CF years ago, they have had roots in the southern Florida city.

© Instagram The famous couple have also begun celebrating David's milestone 50th birthday next month

They previously owned a lavish penthouse apartment in the exclusive One Hundred building, which was designed to emulate a seven-star hotel.

But after selling the apartment last year, they upgraded to a nine-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom property.

There are many impressive specifications about the property, including its high-spec spa, gym, rooftop dining area, including a fully-functioning outdoor kitchen and grill, plus a grand hallway with oak wood and glass interiors.

© EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI, Getty A general view of the master bedroom at one of the full-floor apartments at One Thousand Museum building in Miami, which is the Beckhams previously owned a penthouse before purchasing their $60m mansion

The Beckhams' never-ending property portfolio

In addition to their staggering Miami house, David and Victoria also own a home in London and in the Cotswolds.

Their home in the UK capital has been their primary residence since 2013.

© Instagram The former Spice Girl and ex-England Football Captain in the huge dining hall of their Cotswolds farmhouse worth around £12 million

The couple parted with a cool £8 million to buy the house but in the 12 years they have lived there, the couple have renovated it entirely and increased its value to over £30 million.

They also own a farmhouse in the Cotswolds said to be worth £12 million which they purchased in 2017 where they typically spend weekends in the countryside, firing up the grill and enjoying scenic dog walks.