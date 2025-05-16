David and Victoria Beckham's 'calming' sanctuary to reduce outside stress

Victoria and David Beckham are reportedly in the midst of a feud with their oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The latter failed to attend David's plethora of 50th birthday parties, despite being in the same city, leading to rumours of a falling out.

Family politics are always stressful, but luckily for David and Victoria, they have a calming place they can retreat to when it all gets too much.

David and Victoria's sanctuary

Putting the rumoured unrest in the family to the back of his mind, David took to Instagram this week to share a video shot inside his gym.

Working out provides many of us with a sense of calm and a clearer head when things are tricky, and the Beckhams' home gym is the perfect place to cool down amid the drama, thanks to one specific detail. Watch the video below and see if you can guess what it is…

WATCH: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's home gym

It's not the glass doors and fancy running equipment that will keep David and Victoria cool during stress – it's the colours of the walls.

Colour psychologist Lucy Steele from V&CO Paint explains why the olive walls are a calming choice.

© Instagram The walls in David and Victoria's gym are green

"From a colour psychology perspective, green is strongly associated with nature, growth, vitality and balance," Lucy begins. "Unlike more stimulating colours such as red or yellow, green offers a sense of tranquillity that can help you focus and reduce feelings of stress or overwhelm."

She adds: "Green is not a passive colour. It can also feel refreshing and invigorating, providing a gentle energy boost without being jarring."

Wellness tricks

As well as the soothing green walls inside their London home gym, Victoria and David have a whole wellness suite to relax in at their sprawling Cotswolds home.

David regularly shares photos of himself in their outdoor ice bath, and this likely helps keep him physically and mentally cool.

David Beckham swears by the health benefits of an ice bath

Medical expert Dr. Sarah Brewer explains: "Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression.

"Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness," Dr. Brewer continues. "It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

In addition, Ali Phillips, who instructs wild swimming sessions at the Lake District spa Armathwaite Hall, explains that cold water therapy gives us a chance to switch off – ideal if David and Victoria are struggling to quiet their minds with everything going on in the family.

The family also has an ultra-swanky sauna in the garden – equally helpful for keeping a clear head as it’s a place to escape from daily stresses, free from technology and any messages.

© Instagram The Beckhams have an impressive sauna at home

Here's hoping the Beckhams sort out their differences soon.