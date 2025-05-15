 David and Victoria Beckham's 'stimulating' home gym at £31m London townhouse

David and Victoria Beckham are notoriously open when it comes to sharing glimpses into their various beautiful homes.

From their giant kitchen to the swanky home office and impressive outdoor wellness suite, the couple regularly post photos inside their properties, and this week David treated us to a look inside the gym at their £31m London townhouse – and it’s so different to the rest of their home in the capital.

The majority of the London property is decorated in monochrome black and white, but a new video filmed by Victoria in the gym shows the walls have been painted a pretty olive green – unusual, when gyms are normally decked out in black.

Keen to understand the thinking behind David's unusual gym colour scheme, we spoke to colour psychologist Lucy Steele from V&CO Paint for her thoughts.

David Beckham's green gym

"From a colour psychology perspective, green is strongly associated with nature, growth, vitality and balance," Lucy begins. "Unlike more stimulating colours such as red or yellow, green offers a sense of tranquillity that can help you focus and reduce feelings of stress or overwhelm during your workout."

© Instagram The walls in David and Victoria's are green

Living such hectic lives, we suspect the green walls help centre David and Victoria during their sweat sessions. That said, Lucy notes: "Green is not a passive colour. It can also feel refreshing and invigorating, providing a gentle energy boost without being jarring.

"The association of green with growth and nature can subconsciously reinforce your fitness goals. Seeing this colour around you can subtly remind you of progress, development, and the positive changes you’re making for your health."

© Instagram Victoria and David love to work out at home

Versatile interiors

It's not just psychological benefits that can be gleaned from green, says Lucy.

"Green can also be a clever design choice for a gym because of the versatility. Green comes in such a vast spectrum of shades, from soft, muted sage greens that create a serene atmosphere to vibrant, energetic lime greens that can add a playful touch.

"This versatility allows you to tailor the mood of your gym to your personal preferences and the type of workouts you typically do.

© Instagram David working out in their home gym

"Deeper, more saturated greens, such as the shade featured in David Beckham’s home gym, can evoke a sense of strength and sophistication, creating a more grounded and intense workout environment," she explains.

Given David and Victoria’s seriously honed figures and their dedication to working out, the green scheme is clearly working for them!